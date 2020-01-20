Polyphthalamide Market Explosive Growth Till 2025 by Recent Trends and Forecast

Polyphthalamide (PPA) is a high heat resistant semi-aromatic polyamide. As a member of the nylon family it is a semi-crystalline or amorphous material composed from a diacid and a diamine. With its heat resistant and low moisture absorption properties, PPA is ideal for use in a chemical environment or temperature extreme conditions. Common applications include automotive motor bobbin parts, fuel line connectors and coolant pumps as well as bushings and bearing pads in aircraft engines. PPA is also used for pump wear rings in the oil & gas and energy industries, and used as electrical insulation, switches and connectors in electrical & electronics industries.

First, the polyphthalamide (PPA) industry concentration is high, high-end products mainly from United States and Europe. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe. United States has a long history and unshakable status in this industry, like Dupont and Solvay, both have perfect products.

The production of polyphthalamide (PPA) increases from 121 K MT in 2011 to 181 K MT in 2015, with an average growth rate of 10.57%. In the world wide, United States and Europe are the major manufacturing and consumption market regions in the world. Dupont and Solvay are the global leading manufacturers of polyphthalamide (PPA), this two company hold about 48.17% of production share in 2015.

Second, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures started to develop PPA industry.

Top Players:

Dupont

Solvay

EMS-CHEMIE

Mitsui Chemicals

Arkema

Evonik

Sabic

BASF

AKRO-PLASTIC

KEP

DZT

NHU Special Materials

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyphthalamide capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyphthalamide manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Market Segments:

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Polyphthalamide market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Polyphthalamide (PPA) Breakdown Data by Type

Amorphous PPA

Semi-crystalline PPA

Polyphthalamide (PPA) Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive Industry

Electrical & Electronics Industry

Industrial Equipment

Others

Polyphthalamide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

