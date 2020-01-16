Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.00% and Forecast to 2022

Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market – Global Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 – 2023”

Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2018

POF is a class of polymer produced from a simple olefin. Shrink film, also known as shrink wrap, is a material made up of polymer plastic film. When heat is applied, it shrinks tightly to form a layer of packaging and protection over the product it is covering.

The analysts forecast the global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of polyolefin (POF) shrink film.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Exxon Mobil

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

• SABIC

• Sealed Air

• SYFAN USA

Market driver

• POF products are recyclable

Market challenge

• Fluctuation in raw material prices

Market trend

• Increasing use of bio-based POF

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

