Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR of 6.00% and Forecast to 2022

POF is a class of polymer produced from a simple olefin. Shrink film, also known as shrink wrap, is a material made up of polymer plastic film. When heat is applied, it shrinks tightly to form a layer of packaging and protection over the product it is covering.
The analysts forecast the global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of polyolefin (POF) shrink film.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The report, Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Exxon Mobil
• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
• SABIC
• Sealed Air
• SYFAN USA
Market driver
• POF products are recyclable
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Fluctuation in raw material prices
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Increasing use of bio-based POF
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Industrial packaging – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Food – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Consumer goods – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Pharmaceuticals – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Beverages – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• North America – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Europe – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• ROW – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Increasing use of bio-based POF
• Rising demand for metallocene-based POF
• Economic growth in APAC
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• Exxon Mobil
• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
• SABIC
• Sealed Air
• SYFAN USA
..…..Continued
