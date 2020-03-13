Polymyalgia Rheumatica Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018

Polymyalgia rheumatica is an inflammatory disorder which causes stiffness and aching, and usually affects adults over the age of 50 years. This disease affects women somewhat more than men.

The cause of polymyalgia rheumatica is unknown. Polymyalgia rheumatica is related to another inflammatory disorder, giant cell arteritis, which can cause vision difficulties, scalp tenderness, jaw pain, and headaches. Pain in shoulders, neck, upper arms, buttocks, hips and thighs; stiffness in the affected areas; limited range of motion in affected areas; and stiffness in wrists, elbows and knees are some of the common symptoms of polymyalgia rheumatica.

Involvement of the upper arms, with trouble raising them above the shoulders is common in the patients with this disease. Corticosteroids and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are common medications for the treatment of polymyalgia rheumatica. GlaxoSmithKline plc is in the process of developing sirukumab as an interleukin 6 (IL6) human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of polymyalgia rheumatica. Other than this Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Eli Lilly and Company are also involved in polymyalgia rheumatica pipeline.

