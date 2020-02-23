Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Valued $6.13 Bn by 2026 | A report by The Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd, Asahi Kasei Corporation and others

Polymethyl Methacrylate market is increasing in the forecast years 2019 to 2026. This report shows how the CAGR levels will be in the forecast years while also explaining what the market definition, classifications, applications and engagements are. By the help of SWOT analysis the report shows what market drivers and restrains are. The report also keenly focuses on the key players and brands driving the Polymethyl Methacrylate market which in return drive the market trends. Efforts are being made in new construction projects to reduce the cost of construction. Therefore, a product that can resolve the issue related to floor leveling and repair is needed. Product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations can also decide where the Polymethyl Methacrylate market is heading the Chemical & Materials industry which this report covers.
Market Analysis:
Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.65 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 6.13 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.5% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This anticipated rise in the market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of lightweight materials from the major industries for the replacement of heavy weight materials already in use.
Key Competitors:
- The Arkema Group
- Evonik Industries AG
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
- SABIC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Chi Mei Corporation
- GEHR Plastics Inc.
- Kolon Industries Inc.
- 3A Composites GmbH
- ALBIS PLASTIC GmbH
- FORHOUSE CORPORATION
- KURARAY CO. LTD
- LG Chem
- LOTTE Chemical CORPORATION
- Lucite International
- Makevale Group
- NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD
- Nylus SK sro
- RTP Company
- Karl Jungbecker GmbH & Co. KG
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Maxiglas Corp
- BASF SE
Key Developments in the Market:
- In March 2016, Asahi Kasei Corporation established a new point of business for Europe in Germany by establishing Asahi Kasei Europe GmbH for operation and expansion.
- In February 2016, Karl Jungbecker GmbH & Co. KG and Evokin Industries AG announced that Evonik Cyro LLC will be the point of sale in North America for Karl Jungbecker GmbH & Co. KG.
Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Increasing demand from a number of applicable industries is expected to drive the market growth
- Increase in awareness of the capabilities and advantages of polymethyl methacrylate in replacing other heavy weigh materials as a lightweight substitute is also expected to drive the market growth
- Fluctuation and variability in prices of raw materials is expected to restrain the market growth
- Lack of raw material causing the supply of these materials to fluctuate is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation:
Type
- Extruded Sheet
- Pellets
- Beads
- Cast Sheets & Blocks
- Others
Grade
- Optical Grade
- General Purpose Grade
Application
- Signs & Displays
- Signage
- Display Boards
- Point of Sale Boards
Construction
- Barriers
- Shatterproof Glass
- Noise Barriers
- Flooring
- Polymethyl Methacrylate Resin Flooring
- High-End Decorative Flooring
- Paints & Coatings
Competitive Analysis:
Global polymethyl methacrylate market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polymethyl methacrylate market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
