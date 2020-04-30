Polymeric Adsorbents Market Growth by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Regions 2019-2025 | 1. The DOW Chemical Company 2. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation 3. Purolite Corporation 4. Thermax Limite

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market By Product (Aromatic, Modified Aromatic, Methacrylic), Application (Industrial, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) – Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: The global polymeric adsorbents market was valued at USD 86.3 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 169.6 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Polymeric adsorbents are synthetic chemicals that have the ability to adsorb a wide range of chemical compounds. The presence of powdered activated carbon coupled with high physical and chemical stability is driving the demand for polymeric adsorbents. The growing demand of these products in food & beverage and pharmaceutical application is expected to boost consumption over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing Demand for Polymeric Adsorbents in Purification Operations of Pharmaceutical and Food & Beverage Industries

1.2 High Demand for Polymeric Adsorbents in Emerging Countries of Asia-Pacific

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of usage of polymeric adsorbents

Market Segmentation:

The global polymeric adsorbents market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

1. Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by Product:

1.1 Aromatic (Crosslinked Polystyrenic Matrix) Flexography

1.2 Modified Aromatic (Brominated Aromatic Matrix)

1.3 Methacrylic (Methacrylic Ester Copolymer)

1.4 Others

2. Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market, by Application:

2.1 Food & Beverages

2.2 Pharmaceuticals

2.3 Industrial

2.4 Others

3. Global Acrylic Emulsions Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. The DOW Chemical Company

2. Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

3. Purolite Corporation

4. Thermax Limite

5. Chemra GmbH

6. Sunresin New Materials Co. Ltd.

7. Amicogen Biopharm Co. Ltd.

8. Ajinomoto Fine-Techno Co. Ltd.

9. Shanghai Bairy Technology Co. Ltd.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

