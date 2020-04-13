Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market Set To Grow According To Forecasts 2018 – 2026

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Market – Snapshot

The global PCR market is expected to reach a market value of about US$ 7.0 Bn by the end of 2026, expanding at a high single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in R&D expenditure, developments in pharmacogenomics, increase in trend of self-diagnosis of diseases as a preventive means, and emergence of digital PCR technology highly benefiting cancer diagnosis are some factors that are expected to boost the global PCR market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing research and development activities in advanced molecular biology, genetic engineering, and forensic science are expected to propel the global PCR market during the forecast period. However, the emergence of alternative technology such as next-generation sequencing and the high cost of some commercial PCR technologies are expected to hamper the PCR market.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pcr-technologies.html

The global PCR market can be segmented based on product and end-user. In terms of product, the global market can be classified into instruments, reagents, and consumables. The reagents segment dominates the global PCR market, in terms of value, owing to its high consumption. This segment is also expected to expand at a significant CAGR owing to increasing innovation in reagents specificity, rising prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing geriatric population, and availability of different types of tests that require multiple types of reagents. The instruments segment can be further sub-segmented into standard PCR systems, RT PCR systems, and digital PCR systems. Among them, the RT PCR sub-segment is expected to hold a major market share of the instrument segment of the global PCR market by the end of 2026, while the digital PCR systems sub-segment is projected to expand at a prominent CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global PCR market can be segregated into pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, clinical diagnostics labs and hospitals, academic and research organizations, and others. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment held a major share of the market in 2017. Continuous development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries has driven the evolution of PCR techniques. The advent of these techniques has enabled scientists to identify novel genes, genetic variation, and gene expression in the tissues of an organism, which in turn has led to the comparative analysis of normal and diseased tissues.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=830

The clinical diagnostics labs and hospitals segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increase in applications of the PCR technique for the diagnosis of infectious diseases and cancer. For instance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a report, in 2012, on polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for timely diagnosis of the disease. The report stated that PCR is an important tool for the diagnosis of pertussis. Moreover, PCR, when combined with mass spectrometry, helps identify clinically important pathogens such as Bordetella pertussis, influenza A virus, and Neisseria meningitides.

In terms of geography, the global PCR market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America dominates the global PCR market. Rising incidence of various types of cancer and metabolic diseases that demand advanced diagnosis and therapies are major factors driving the market in North America. Moreover, the advent of automated PCR instruments and higher purchasing power and affordability are fueling the growth of the global PCR market in developed countries such as the U.K., France, Italy, and Germany coupled with less stringent regulatory approval processes as compared to the U.S. are major factors boosting the PCR market in Europe. The market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a significantly high CAGR during the forecast period owing to improving health care infrastructure, and rising private and public investment in life science research and technological advancements in countries such as China and India.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=830

Major players operating in the global PCR market include Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens AG), bioMérieux SA, Danaher Corporation, and Agilent Technologies. Key players are expanding their product portfolio through mergers & acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and by offering technologically advanced products.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com