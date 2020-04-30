Polymer Stabilizer Market 2019 In-depth Analysis On Factors Driving New Trends In The Polymer Stabilizer | 1. BASF SE 2. Songwon International 3. Albemarle Corporation 4. DOW Chemical Company 5. Clariant

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Polymer Stabilizer Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global Polymer Stabilizer Market By Product (Heat Stabilizer, Light Stabilizer, Anti-Oxidant), Application (Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Consumer Goods), and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) – Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global polymer stabilizers market was valued at USD 6.63 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

The major problems faced by plastic manufacturers is environmental degradation. Polymer stabilizers are used in plastic manufacturing to increase the longevity of plastic and also provide added properties such as antioxidant and UV stabilization. The rise in plastic manufacturing globally is expected to have a positive impact on market demand.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing plastic consumption

1.2 Rise in demand for light stabilizers

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of manufacturing

Market Segmentation:

The global polymer stabilizers market is segmented on the basis of product application, and region.

1. Global Polymer Stabilizers Market, by Product:

1.1 Antioxidants

1.1.1 Primary

1.1.2 Secondary

1.2 Heat Stabilizer

1.3 Light Stabilizer

1.3.1 UV Absorber

1.3.2 UV Quencher

1.3.3 Hindered Amine Light Stabilizer

1.3.4 Others

2. Global Polymer Stabilizers Market, by Application:

2.1 Packaging

2.2 Automotive

2.3 Building & Construction

2.4 Consumer Goods

2.5 Others

3. Global Polymer Stabilizers Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Songwon International

3. Albemarle Corporation

4. DOW Chemical Company

5. Clariant

6. Bayer AG

7. AkzoNobel Corporation

8. Evonik

9. Adeka Corporation

10. Solvay

11. Lambson Ltd.

12. Bruggemann Chemical

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

