Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Demand, Challenges and Drivers, Geographical Analysis & Forecast 2019-2025 Emerging Trends & Key Manufacturers like Nynas AB, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, Lagan Asphalt Group, Gulf Petrochem, Bitumina Group

Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market provides a detailed analysis based on drivers, restraints and future opportunities that are expected to influence the market dynamics during the forecast period. The report also assesses the impact of current and emerging trends on the global polymer modified bitumen market size. Furthermore, the report provides an overview of polymer modified bitumen industry in the key regions.

Polymer modified bitumen (PMB) is a mixture of bitumen and polymers in which the polymer helps in changing the viscoelastic behavior of the bitumen making it more suitable for a range of stresses. Polymer modified binders (PMB) are a major advancement in bituminous binder technology as these materials better satisfy the demands of increasing traffic volumes and loads on road networks.

Get More Insight at:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/521

The competitive landscape of the global polymer modified bitumen (PMB) market is fragmented with a large number of players with global and regional presence. Total S.A., Nynas AB, Royal Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil, Indian Oil Corporation, Lagan Asphalt Group, GULF PETROCHEM, BITUMINA GROUP, Hindustan Colas Private Limited, and Benzene International Pte Ltd. are the key participants of the market.

The addition of polymer to regular bitumen makes it more elastomeric with additional elasticity. However, low aging resistance and poor storage stability are some of the factors that can hamper the global polymer modified bitumen (PMB) market growth. This further impacts the overall market size during the prediction period. The growth in the applicability and consumption has led to tolerance of heavy loads. Plastomers generally have lower tolerance towards strain and can break under high stress. The commonly used Plastomers are EVA (Ethene-Vinyl-Acetate) and PE (Polyethylene).

Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market size is estimated to be worth USD 14.85 billion by 2025, driven by the rise in the construction and infrastructural activities across the globe. The increasing use of bitumen as waterproofing, ceiling-binding and adhesives in wood industry are some of the primary factors driving the global polymer modified bitumen industry. In terms of application the market is segmented as Road Construction, Roofing and Others. Among the three Road construction segment of application is the fastest growing application in the market.

Browse more detail information at:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/polymer-modified-bitumen-pmb-market

Reasons for the study

The purpose of the study is to give an exhaustive outlook of the global polymer modified bitumen (PMB) market

While studying the market, we observed that thermoplastic elastomers is projected to grow at the fastest rate owing to their properties of high strength, elasticity, heat resistance, adhesion, and improved low-temperature.

The global polymer modified bitumen (PMB) market has been mainly driven by the increased road construction and construction activities across the globe.

The roofing application is projected to witness fastest growth in the coming years owing to rising investments in public infrastructure and development of innovative roofing systems.

Some Key Highlight Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 5. Company Profiles

For Any Query on the Polymer Modified Bitumen (PMB) Market:

https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/521

About US:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX 75204, U.S.A

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414