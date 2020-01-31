Polymer Emulsion Market Expected to Grow at 42.9 Billion In Revenue by 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

ReportsnReports always aims at offering their clients an in-depth analysis and the best research material of the various market. This new report on the global Polymer Emulsion Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Polymer Emulsion Market spread across 135 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures is now available in this research report.

The Polymer Emulsion Market size is projected to grow from US$ 29.8 Billion in 2018 to US$ 42.9 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 7.6%.

Most Popular Companies in the Polymer Emulsion Market include are Dowdupont, BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Arkema Group, Dic Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Synthomer Plc, Trinseo,the Lubrizol Corporation, Omnova Solutions Inc.

The Acrylic-based polymer emulsion segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the overall polymer emulsion market during the forecast period. Acrylic-based polymer emulsions are categorized into pure acrylics and acrylics polymer & co polymer. Acrylics are widely used because of their high durability, lack of VOC content, and excellent versatility. The segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.

“The APAC polymer emulsion market is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The APAC polymer emulsion market is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the rapidly increasing consumption of polymer emulsion in applications such as paints & coatings, paper & paperboard, carpet backing, and adhesive & sealants. Increasing infrastructure development, expansion in industrial & automotive sectors, strong economic growth, and increasing disposable income is driving the demand for polymer emulsion in different applications.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1-45%, Tier 2- 30%, and Tier 3-25%

By Designation – C Level-25%, Director Level-45%, and Others-30%

By Region – North America -10%, Europe -20%, APAC-50%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and South America -10%

Report Highlights:

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the growth of the polymer emulsion market and its submarkets

To forecast and analyze the size of the polymer emulsion market (in terms of value and volume) in 5 key regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

(in terms of value and volume) in 5 key regions, namely, APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America To define, describe, and analyze the polymer emulsion market based on type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the polymer emulsion market at the country level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to the individual growth trends and its contribution to the overall polymer emulsion market

To analyze opportunities in the polymer emulsion market for the stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

To strategically profile the key players in the polymer emulsion market and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

Competitive Landscape of Polymer Emulsion Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Dynamics Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Agreements

3.4 New Product Developments