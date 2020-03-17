Polymer-derived Ceramics Market Pontential Innovation, Forecast By End-Use Industry Through 2022

The polymer derived ceramics market is projected to have high growth with a CAGR of REDACTED, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing and largest region. In 2016, Asia-Pacific was a substantial contributor of polymer derived ceramics in the global market. This is mainly due to the high growth in aerospace, industrial, energy, and semiconductor and electronics industries in the region. The increasing demand for industrial and aerospace OEMs industry coupled with developments in the semiconductor and electronics industry are likely to favor the regional PDCs growth.

North America is the second largest region, in terms of value and volume. It comprises three major countries, namely the United States, Canada and Mexico, with high consumption of polymer derived ceramics. These polymer derived ceramics are used in applications such as aerospace, energy, industrial, and semiconductor and electronics. Europe, being a mature market, has moderate growth in polymer derived ceramics. Germany is the leading market in Europe, due to the increasing demand of PDCs in the aerospace, consumer goods, automotive, and construction industries. The presence of a large number of manufacturers and formulators in this region is likely to promote the growth of the polymer derived ceramics market.

The global polymer derived ceramics market is segmented based on its types and end-use. The major types of PDCs considered in this study are SiC and Si3N4. These types can be used in end-use industries such as aerospace, energy, industrial, and semiconductor and electronics. Polymer derived ceramics have excellent strength compared to other traditional ceramics such as steel, alumina and alloys.

As shown in Summary Table A the global market for polymer derived ceramics has increased from REDACTED in 2016 to REDACTED by 2022, at a CAGR of REDACTED during the forecast period. Demand for these types of materials is increasing in all the industry sectors analyzed in this study. Medical, automotive, and aerospace end-use industries accounted for a share of REDACTED in 2016 and are the largest and fastest-growing markets for polymer derived ceramics, with energy & power and electronics & semiconductors also having a significant share at REDACTED in 2016.

Report Scope:

The scope of the report covers the overview of the global market for polymer derived ceramics and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, considering the base year of 2016, and providing estimates for 2017 to 2022 with projection of CAGR in the forecast duration.

The report includes discussion of technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global polymer derived ceramics market and current trends within the industry.

The report includes discussion of end-use industries such as aerospace, industrial, energy, microelectronics and others.

The report concludes with a special focus on the detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global polymer derived ceramics market.

Report Includes:

– 58 data tables and 14 additional tables

– An overview of the global market for polymer-derived ceramics within the industry

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022

– Segmentation of the global polymer-derived ceramics market by type, end-user industry and region, in value and volume terms

– Assess market trends, issues and forecasts impacting the global polymer derived ceramics market

– Discussion of technological, regulatory and economic trends that are affecting the market

– Detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global polymer derived ceramics market including CeramTec, COI Ceramics, Inc., Japan Fine Ceramics Co., Kyocera and Plasma Processes, LLC

