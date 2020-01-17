Polymer Derived Ceramics Market Growth to Remain Steady during the Forecast Period 2026

Polymer-derived ceramics are prepared by the synthesis of pre-ceramic polymers. Polymer-derived ceramics are a blend of polymers, which provide high strength vis-à-vis other materials.

Polymer-derived Ceramics Market: Segmentation

The global polymer-derived ceramics market can be segmented based on type, end-user industry, and region. Based on type, the market can be classified into silicon carbide (SiC), silicon nitride (Si3N4), and others. Silicon carbide (SiC) is projected to be the leading segment of the market during the forecast period due to the wide usage of SiC in various end-user industries. High mechanical and thermal properties are the key factors driving the demand for silicon carbide polymer-derived ceramics in electronics and aerospace industries.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/polymer-derived-ceramics-market.html

In terms of end-user industry, the market can be divided into aerospace, semiconductor & electronics, energy, and industrial. Together, aerospace and semiconductor & electronics are expected to be dominate the polymer-derived ceramics market during the forecast period owing to the broad range of application of polymer-derived ceramics in these industries.

Polymer-derived Ceramics Market: Trends & Developments

The polymer-derived ceramics market is primarily driven by the ability of these ceramics to provide high strength; and increase in demand in the aerospace industry. Easy processability of polymer-derived ceramics is also fueling the market growth. However, high cost associated with the customization process of polymer-derived ceramics is hampering the market. Nevertheless, technological advancements in ceramics and growth of nanotechnology in polymer-derived ceramics are creating opportunities for market growth.

Polymer-derived Ceramics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the polymer-derived ceramics market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific is estimated to account for major share of the global polymer-derived ceramics market during the forecast period due to the expansion in aerospace and semiconductor & electronics industries in emerging economies such as China, India, South Korea, and Singapore. Increase in demand for polymer-derived ceramics in OEM and semiconductor & electronics industries is also boosting the market in the region. North America also held key share of the global polymer-derived ceramics market in 2017. High demand for these ceramics in the U.S. and Canada is propelling the market in the region. Europe holds significant share of the polymer-derived ceramics market owing to the presence of key manufacturers in the region. Presence of a well-established automotive industry in Germany is also driving the market in the region. The polymer-derived ceramics market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period owing to the rise in construction activities in these regions.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=52260

Polymer-derived Ceramics Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global polymer-derived ceramics market include ANTS Ceramics Pvt. Ltd., CeramTec, COI Ceramics, Inc., Hitachi Chemicals Co. Ltd., JAPAN FINE CERAMICS CO., Kion Corp., Kyocera, MATECH, Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Plasma Processes, LLC, Starfire Systems, Inc., and Ube Industries Ltd.