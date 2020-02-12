Polymer Binders Market 2019 : Research, Analysis Report With BASF, DowDuPont, Bosson Union, Celanese Corporation, Arkema, Wacker Chemie, Trinseo, TOAGOSEI, synthomer, DCC, OMNOVA And More

A key component of the business strategy is the polymer binders market research report. This report contains important information that helps to determine market needs and desires, market size and competition from the polymer binders industry. It helps address a number of business challenges when the report goes hand in hand with the right tools and technology. This report focuses on polymer binders volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. It helps businesses take decisive action to address niche market threats.

Global Polymer Binders Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 23.89 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 43.98 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.93% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increase in the demand for the technical textile is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Polymer Binders Market

Polymer binders are raw material used in coatings and construction industry. Binders are used to hold or draw other material together to form a cohesive whole mechanically. They have high comprehensive strength and low tensile strength. They are used to increase the durability, workability, tensile and flexural strength. Binders are used in painting industry to hold pigments and sometime to fill material to form paints pastels etc.

Key Market Competitors: Global Polymer Binders Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in polymer binders market BASF SE, DowDuPont, Celanese Corporation, Arkema, Wacker Chemie AG, Trinseo, TOAGOSEI CO., LTD., synthomer plc, DCC, OMNOVA Solutions Inc., Bosson Union Tech(Beijing) Co., Ltd, Zydex Industries, shangdong hearst building materials co., ltd and D& L Industries, Inc.

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Synthomer announced the launch of their new innovative; styrene acrylic binders’ interior wall paints Revacryl Ultragreen 1647. This polymer will have high compatibility with the silicate and will be stable u der high pH condition.

In March 2018, BASF SE announced that they are expanded the production capabilities of “Joncryl” water-based emulsions at their Heerenveen, Netherlands and Ludwigshafen, Germany sites.

Market Drivers:

Pigment Binding capacities and their water resistant nature is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Good bonding strength makes them useful for motor modification which is also driving the market.

Market Restraints:

The investment cost of the EB curing system is very high which is the factor restraining the growth of this market.

Global polymer binders market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of polymer binders market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Polymer Binders Market

By Type

Acrylic

Pure Acrylic

Styrene Acrylic

Vinyl Acrylic

Vinyl Acetate

Polyvinyl Acetate

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Latex

Styrene Butadiene Copolymer

Styrene Butadiene Rubber

By Form

Liquid

Powder

High Solids

By Application

Architectural Coatings

Adhesives & Sealants

Textile & Carpets

Textile Coatings

Carpet Backing

Paper & Boards

Construction Additives

Tiling and Flooring

Mortar Mix

Plastering

Insulation Systems

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

