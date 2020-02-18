Polyisobutylene Business Market to Grow at CAGR 5.1% by 2025 | A report by ExxonMobil Corporation, BASF SE, Lanxess AG, INEOS, TPC Group, Chevron Oronite Company LLC and others

Polyisobutylene market report is a synopsis ascertaining the current status for Chemical & Material industry. It explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends are, at the same time focusing on the most significant key players and key brands that are responsible for driving the polyisobutylene market by their joint ventures, mergers, product launches, and accusations.

The polyisobutylene report further contains the SWOT analysis for the polyisobutylene market which keeps you updated about the market driver and restraints. Besides, the report contains the CAGR levels for the forecasted years from 2019 to 2025.

Market Analysis:

The global Polyisobutylene market accounted for USD 2.21 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Top Competitors:

ExxonMobil Corporation

BASF SE

Lanxess AG

INEOS

TPC Group

Chevron Oronite Company LLC

The Lubrizol Corporation

Infineum International Ltd.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Kothari Petrochemicals Sibur and many more.

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

High demand for tire and tube manufacturing

Positive growth in adhesives & sealants industry

Increasing demand in medical packaging

Stringent environmental legislations

Segmentation:

Molecular weight

low MW PIB

medium MW PIB

high MW PIB

Product

conventional PIB

highly reactive PIB

Application

tires

lube additives

fuel additives

stroke engines

industrial lubes & others

adhesives & sealants

End-user

transportation

industrial

food and others

On the basis of geography, the polyisobutylene market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape:

The global polyisobutylene market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

