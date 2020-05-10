Polyglycerates Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2018-2028

Introduction

Polyglycerates are ethoxylated polymers of glyceryl esters, used as binding or emulsifying agents. Polyethylene glycerol monooleate, polyethylene glycerol dioleate, etc. are some of the types of polyglycerates that are mainly used. Polyglycerates find major application in the food and beverage industry as an emulsifying agent. Polyglycerate 60 is also known as ethoxylated mono and diglycerides. Polyglycerates are commercially produced by the hydrolysis reaction between glycerides and ethylene oxide, which are obtained from plant oils and animal fats. Polyglycerates have strong dough strengthening property, which makes them popular for production of crusty breads. Polyglycerates have the ability to increase the shelf life of food products. Besides the food and beverage industry, polyglycerates are also used in the personal care industry. Along with these applications, polyglycerates can also be used as surfactants in some cases. Polyglycerates can be used as a solidifier and control agent in the pharmaceutical industries. Polyglycerates have emollient and de-fatting properties that make them popular in skin care products. Some polyglycerates are lipophilic in nature, which are used in preparation of water in oil emulsions used in creams and ointments. Companies that produce polyglycerates are FSSC 22000, ISO 9001-2008, KOSHER and HALAL certified. Polyglycerates can also be used as resin lubricants.

Polyglycerates Market: Dynamics

Polyglycerates are widely used across the food and beverage industry. Due to their wide roles such as emulsifier, thickener, preservative, etc. their demand in the food industry is rising constantly. In the fast-growing modern world, the consumption of packaged and processed food is growing, due to which there is growth in the food and beverage industry’s production, which in turn boosts the growth of the market for polyglycerates. With the rise in the number of certified companies, there is constant research and development activities been carried out in the food and beverage industry, which is expected to drive the growth of the polyglycerate market in the future. Polyglycerates are also used in the personal care and cosmetic industry due to their emollient and de-fatting properties. The growing awareness regarding personal care and self-consciousness across the globe has increased the demand for personal care and cosmetic products, which is expected to drive the growth of the polyglycerates market. However, emergence of Ayurveda-based industries for personal care, food and beverage products is expected to dent the growth of the polyglycerate market.

Polyglycerates Market: Regional Outlook

The pharmaceuticals and food and beverage industries is growing in countries such as China and India due to the increasing population and cheap labor, owing to which these countries are expected to be the prominent markets for polyglycerates. SEA and Rest of APAC along with Latin America and Africa are expected to show moderate growth in the food and beverage industry, owing to which these regions are expected to be steady growing markets for polyglycerates. The MEA is expected to have lucrative growth in the market, owing to growing cosmetics and personal care industry.

Polyglycerates Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants in the polyglycerates market are:

Quadra Chemicals

Bunge Loders Croklaan

Venus Ethoxyethers Pvt. Ltd.

Matangi Industries

Vantage Specialty Chemicals

EWG

KOWA India Pvt. Ltd.

