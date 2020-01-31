Polyethylene Wax Market to be at Forefront by 2022

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Polyethylene Wax Market; By Type (High Density PE Wax, Low Density PE Wax, Oxidized PE Wax and Others), By End User Industry (Plastics & Elastomers, Paint & Coating, Textile, Printing Ink and Others ), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and Saudi Arabia)

Introduction of polyethylene waxes in the market uncovered a series of new applications and initiated the necessity of detailed recognition of their properties. Polyethylene wax is manufactured by polymerization of ethylene, a derivative of crude oil. The process of polymerization of ethylene is significant as level of polymerization affects the physical properties of polyethylene wax.

PE Wax is polyethylene homopolymer wax, applied as a consistent ingredient for end formulations to improve product appearance and high thermal properties for a wide range of industries, including PVC, colour masterbatches, rubber and textiles. Global PE wax manufacturers have established several polymerization processes to produce wax with desired properties. Moreover, addition of polyethylene wax to hydrocarbon waxes increases the melting points to a marked degree.

According to Azoth Analytics research report, “Global Polyethylene Wax (PE Wax) Market: Analysis By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Type (High Density, PE Wax, Oxidized, Others), By End User Industry (Plastics & Elastomers, Paint & Coating, Textile, Printing Ink), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)”, global PE wax market is projected to display a good growth of over 4.75% during 2017 – 2022, chiefly driven by increasing demand from high-growth industries like plastics, coating and textiles, coupled with the rising disposable income and industrialisation in the emerging economies.

Over the next five years, demand growth for oxidized polyethylene wax is expected to exhibit the maximum advancement, owing to high applicability in varied end-user sectors. Oxidized PE wax are increasingly being used in PVC processing, water-based wax emulsions and nonionic emulsions in several high-end manufacturing sectors including textile industry, paper coating, packaging and adhesives. Among the regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest regional share of around 40%, in the total market in 2016, and is predicted to advance at the highest rate, owing to the soaring growth in automotive and construction sectors, economic development and rising consumer demand.

The report titled, “Global Polyethylene Wax (PE Wax) Market: Analysis By Type, By End User Industry, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) – By Type (High Density, PE Wax, Oxidized, Others), By End User Industry (Plastics & Elastomers, Paint & Coating, Textile, Printing Ink), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW), By Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil, Saudi Arabia)”, has covered and analysed the potential of Global Polyethylene Wax Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global PE wax market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market

(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Polyethylene Wax Market

• Polyethylene Wax Market- By Type (High Density PE Wax, Low Density PE Wax, Oxidized PE Wax and Others)

• Polyethylene Wax Market- By End-User Industry (Plastics & Elastomers, Paint & Coating, Textile, Printing Ink and Others)

Regional Markets – North America, Europe, APAC, RoW

(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Polyethylene Wax Market

• Polyethylene Wax Market- By End-User Industry (Plastics & Elastomers, Paint & Coating, Textile, Printing Ink and Others)

Country Analysis – US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., China, India, Japan, Brazil and Saudi Arabia

(Actual Period: 2012-2016, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

• Polyethylene Wax Market

• Polyethylene Wax Market- By End-User Industry (Plastics & Elastomers, Paint & Coating, Textile, Printing Ink and Others)

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Trends, Drivers, Challenges

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – BASF SE, Clariant AG, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Innospec Inc., The Lubrizol Corporation, SCG Chemicals Co., Ltd., WIWAX, Trecora Chemical, Euroceras, Cosmic Petrochem

