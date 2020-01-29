Polyethylene Pipes Market Report 2018: Global Industry Demand, Trends, Price, Manufacturer’s Analysis, Latest Research and Analysis 2025

Global Polyethylene Pipes Market is expected to reach 534.02 Thousand Tons by 2025 from 381.88 Thousand Tons in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Global Polyethylene Pipes Market By Type (HDPE, Cross Link Polyethylene, LDPE, LLDPE), By Application (Underwater & Municipal, Gas Extraction, Construction, Industrial, Agriculture, Others), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Get 10% Discount Instant Mail us @ [email protected]

Top Key Players:

DOWDUPONT

Exxon Mobil Corporation

SABIC

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

ISCO Industries

TPL Plastech Limited

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

Dura-Line Corporation

Falcon Pipes Pvt. Ltd.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Borealis AG

E.S. Co.

COMAP group

SILON s.r.o.

ARKEMA S.A

Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-polyethylene-pipes-market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the polyethylene pipes are ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials. On the other hand, strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes may hinder the growth of the market.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 189

No of Figures: 48

No of Tables: 83

Key Drivers of Global Polyethylene Pipes Market:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global polyethylene pipes ongoing construction and rehabilitation of old or obsolete municipal pipe systems and easy installation, flexible, resistant and low cost and over traditional materials.

Huge investment towards the PE pipe due to its high manufacturing cost and higher final prices strict laws imposed on usage of polyethylene pipes are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Increase in industrial production as well as rapid urbanization will drive the market in future.

For Any Query Speak to Expert @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/?dbmr=global-polyethylene-pipes-market

Key Points of Global Polyethylene Pipes Market

Underwater and Municipal market is growing with the highest CAGR

HDPE are driving the market with highest market share

HDPE segment is dominating the polyethylene pipes market

Report Segmentation:

Based on type into four notable segments;

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Cross Link Polyethylene (PEX/XLPE)

The Polyethylene pipes market is dominated by HDPE with 62.1% market share in 2017, growing at the highest CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period.

Based on application into five notable segments;

Underwater and Municipal

Gas Extraction

Construction

Industrial

Agriculture

Others

View Full Report @ http://databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-polyethylene-pipes-market/

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]