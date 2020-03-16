Polyethylene Orthopaedic Insert Market Size, Share and Forecast 2027 | Segmentation, Key Insights and Company Profiles

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Polyethylene Orthopaedic Insert Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Orthopaedic insert or implants are medical devices intended for restore the bone, or missing joint or assist the damaged bone. Orthopaedic implants are manufactured mainly using steel or metal alloys for strength and coated with plastic material which act as artificial cartilage. Polyethylene orthopaedic implants are made from Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (UHMWPE). Polyethylene orthopaedic implants are strong and durable which give cushion to the metal platforms. Polyethylene orthopaedic implants are developed to address the issue of wear in orthopaedic implant procedures. Traditional Polyethylene orthopaedic inserts have the issues related wear, cracking, and oxidative degradation which prompting the healthcare professionals and care givers to use advance polyethylene inserts which offer better patient compatibility. Novel polyethylene orthopaedic Implants are made from cross linked UHMWPE which benefits the patient community.

Polyethylene Orthopaedic Insert Market: Drivers and Restraints

Global polyethylene orthopaedic Insert market is driven by increasing adoption of polyethylene orthopaedic implants among orthopaedic physicians and surgeons and rising number of knee replacement procedure across the globe. For instance, in U.S. alone more than 600,000 knee replacement procedures are performed in each year. The factors currently contributing to the revenue growth of the polyethylene orthopaedics implants market is decreased wear of the product in medium term, and increased access to novel orthopaedic implants to caregivers and patients. Furthermore, polyethylene is the best material for articulating with metal or ceramic and physicians trust on polyethylene acetabular cup liners have been used as a pivotal component in hip arthroplasty for over 45 years are expected to drive the market for polyethylene orthopaedic implants over the forecast period.

Global polyethylene orthopaedic implants market hindered by the traditional polyethylene orthopaedic implants which are oxidizable and wear over a period of time. The market restrained by slow adoption of orthopaedic implants due to lack of healthcare infrastructure in developing economies, dearth of skilled professionals to perform orthopaedic implantation in underdeveloped economies which are expected to hinder market revenue growth of polyethylene orthopaedic implants over the forecast period

Polyethylene Orthopaedic Insert Market: Segmentation

Global polyethylene orthopedic implants market has been segmented on the basis of product type, anatomical location, end user and Region.

Based on the producttype, the global polyethylene orthopedic implants market is segmented into the following:

Internal Fixation Devices

External Fixation Devices

Based on the anatomical location, the global polyethylene orthopedic implants market is segmented into the following:

Hip

Foot

Ankle

Knee

Others

Based on the end user, the global polyethylene orthopedic implants market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Polyethylene Orthopaedic Insert Market: Overview

Polyethylene orthopaedic implantsmarket is witnessing significant changes due to increased innovation from the market players. Zimmer Inc., for instance developed high cross-linked polyethylene to address the issue of wear in orthopedic implantation.

Polyethylene Orthopaedic Insert Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, polyethylene orthopedic insert market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America will remain key market for polyethylene orthopaedic implants market due to increased FDI approvals for these devices, increasing awareness among healthcare fraternity and availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure helps to maintain larger market share in the globalpolyethylene orthopaedic implants market by the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to present growth opportunity owing to large untapped market and growing government’s interventions for improving healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Polyethylene Orthopaedic Insert Market: Key Players

Some of the players in the global polyethylene orthopedic insert market are Zimmer Inc., United Orthopedic Corp., Aesculap Implant Systems, Inc., Orthoplastics Ltd., Zimmer Biomet to name a few.

