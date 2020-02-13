Polyethylene Naphthalate Market is set for Expansion by 2025: Dupont Teijin Films, Polyonics, SKC, Sumitomo Chemical, TORAY INDUSTRIES, 3M, BP, DFT DuraFiber Technologies, FE Thin Films

Polyester resins are unsaturated synthetic resins produced from poly alcohols and dibasic organic acids.The increasing demand for polyethylene naphthalate from the packaging industry will be one of the primary growth drivers for the global polyethylene naphthalate market till 2021.Global Polyethylene Naphthalate market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polyethylene Naphthalate.

This report researches the worldwide Polyethylene Naphthalate market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polyethylene Naphthalate breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polyethylene Naphthalate capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyethylene Naphthalate in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dupont Teijin Films

Polyonics

SKC

Sumitomo Chemical

TORAY INDUSTRIES

3M

BP

DFT DuraFiber Technologies

FE Thin Films

GTS Flexible

KOLON PLASTICS

PPI Adhesive Products

SASA

Shell Chemical

SMP Corporation

Polyethylene Naphthalate Breakdown Data by Type

Food Packaging Grade

Industrial-Grade

Polyethylene Naphthalate Breakdown Data by Application

Premium Automotive Tires

Electronics

Packaging

Beverage Bottling

Polyethylene Naphthalate Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyethylene Naphthalate capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyethylene Naphthalate manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyethylene Naphthalate :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

