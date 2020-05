Polyethylene Market Vendor Competitive Landscape, Trends and Forecast 2018-2025

Polyethylene is made from monomer ethylene through a polymerization reaction. It is also called as Vinyl polymer. Characteristically, a single molecule of polyethylene comprises of long-chain carbon atoms with two hydrogen atoms bonding with a carbon atom each. It has a variable crystalline structure with a wide range of application. The most common types of polyethylene available in the market today are High density Polyethylene (HDPE) and Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE). HDPE is linear polyethylene molecule and LDPE contains branched polyethylene structure. HDPE is stronger than the LDPE.

In 2018, the global polyethylene market size was valued at USD xx million and estimated to project a value of USD xx million in 2025, registering a CAGR of x.x% during the forecast period.

The Polyethylene is the most used plastic in the world because of its characteristics like easy processing, low processing cost, easy feedstock availability and recyclability. Applications of Polyethylene are bags, bottles, containers etc. Polyethylene is modified into synthetic fibers giving it an elastic property.

The global Polyethylene market is segmented in several classification including Flute Profile Segment Analysis, End-Use Industry Segment Analysis, Regional Segment Analysis. On the basis of flute profile segment analysis, the market is smartly driven by high-density polyethylene, low-density polyethylene, and others. HDPE has a larger global Polyethylene market for its attributes like low manufacturing cost, sturdy properties and high demand. Furthermore, based on the end use segment analysis the market is categorized by wires, plumping, automotive, and others. Whereas, based on the regional segment analysis, the market is widely range to North America, the United States, Europe, U.K., France, Germany, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, India, Latin America, Brazil, and the Middle East and America.

Few of the driving factors of the Polyethylene market are the positive economic outlook of developing economies, diversifying consumer goods industry, low processing cost, low feedstock cost, rising investment in infrastructure sector and more. According to World Bank estimate, global investment in infrastructure is expected to reach more than $ 90 billion by 2040. Majority of the investments in infrastructure are to develop sustainable living spaces, electricity, and sanitation.

Some of the restraints on the global Polyethylene market are rising demand for stringent government regulations towards using petrochemical products, green plastic, fluctuating fossil fuel prices, increasing investments in plastic recycling plants.

The North America and Europe are the global leaders in the consumption of Polyethylene and their business seems to growing for the forecast period of 2017-2024. The World Watch institute across North America and Western Europe survey says that an individual consumes around 100 kg of plastic per annum. For FY 2018 revenue of Polyethylene market in North America is estimated to touch $35 BN. North America accounts for approximately 14% of the total global Polyethylene market capacity in 2017.

Leading players of the global polyethylene market include Dow Du Pont Inc., SINOPEC, China Petrochemical Ltd., NOVA Chemical Corp., Reliance Petrochemical Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corp., China National Chemical Corp., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LIC, Arkema SA., INEOS., Borealis AG, SABIC, Exxon Mobil Corp., Lyondell Basell Industries Holdings, and more others.

Key Segmentation of Global Polyethylene Market 2018-2025:

Polyethylene Market: Flute Profile Segment Analysis

High-Density Polyethylene

Low-Density Polyethylene

Others

Polyethylene Market: End-Use Industry Segment Analysis

Wires

Plumping

Automotive

Others

Polyethylene Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

