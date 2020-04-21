Polyethylene Bags Market Overview 2019 – Schur Flexibles Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG

Polyethylene bags are one of the most widely used plastic bags in everyday usage. Polyethylene bags owing to their chemical inertness are favorable for packaging of different kinds of materials including hazardous substances. High strength to weight ratio and flexibility makes them a viable option for packaging of food, chemicals, as well as pharmaceutical packaging among others. Manufactures produce polyethylene bags in a variety of shapes and sizes. Most of the polyethylene bags that are commonly used are made up of low density polyethylene (LDPE). Polyethylene bags are used in food packaging as they provide extended shelf life when coated or lined with barrier films.

Polyethylene Bags Market: Dynamics

Printed polyethylene bags provide a powerful tool for branding and promotion. Using printed polyethylene bags as a method of promotion is relatively economical when compared to other promotional methods such as using electronic and print media. This inclination of manufacturers is expected to drive the demand for polyethylene bags during the forecast period.

Polyethylene bags end up in landfills usually after single use and stay there for thousands of years. Only 4-5% of the polyethylene bags are recycled and hence their disposal becomes the biggest challenge. However, with the rising consumer awareness about the environmental issues, the demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is surging. Emphasis is on usage of recyclable plastic bags, this has resulted in decreased usage of conventional polyethylene bags.

Most polyethylene bags or film manufacturers are using specialty ingredients along with the basic polymer such as oxo-biodegradable materials to make biodegradable plastic bags. Also, paper bags and jute bags are gaining traction owing to their biodegradability, reusability and recyclability. Availability of so many alternative packaging solutions is expected to hamper the growth of polyethylene bags.

Some of the key players operating in the global polyethylene bags market are Schur Flexibles Group, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Novolex Holdings, Inc., Berry Plastics Group, Inc, Mondi Group plc, Ampac Holdings, LLC, Custom Poly Packaging, Champion Plastics Corp., Rutan Poly Industries, Inc., Packateers, Inc., Poly Pak Plastics, Dana Poly, Inc., International Plastics Inc., Universal Plastic Bags, Clearview Bag Co., Inc., Columbia Packaging Group, Alpine Packaging, Inc. and more. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global polyethylene bags market during the forecast period.