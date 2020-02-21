Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Market Size, Trends, Growth Opportunities, Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database

Polyether block amide or PEBA is a thermoplastic elastomer (TPE). It is a block copolymer obtained by polycondensation of a carboxylic acid polyamide with an alcohol termination polyether (Polytetramethylene glycol PTMG), PEG). The general chemical structure is:

HO – (CO – PA – CO – O – PE – O)n – H

Scope of the Report:

Polyether block amide (PEBA) industry is concentrated relatively. Currently, there are several producing companies in the world polyether block amide (PEBA) industry. The main market players are Arkema, EVONIK, EMS and UBE. The sales of polyether block amide (PEBA) will increase to 34185 MT in 2016 from 27851 MT in 2011 with average growth rate of 4.19%.

The global consumption value of polyether block amide (PEBA) increases with the 0.38% average growth rate. Europe and USA are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2015, these two regions occupied 58.35% of the global consumption value in total.

Polyether block amide (PEBA) mainly has two types, which include polyamide 11 elastomer and polyamide 12 elastomer with difference of raw materials. And each type has application industries relatively. With superior mechanical and dynamic properties of polyether block amide (PEBA), the downstream application industries will need more polyether block amide (PEBA) products. So, polyether block amide (PEBA) has a huge market potential in the future. Manufacturers engaged in the industry are trying to produce good performance polyether block amide (PEBA) through improving technology.

The major raw materials for polyether block amide (PEBA) are PTMG, PEG, PA 11 and PA 12. Fluctuations in the price of the upstream product would impact on the production cost of polyether block amide (PEBA). The production cost of polyether block amide (PEBA) is also an important factor which could impact the price of polyether block amide (PEBA). The polyether block amide (PEBA) manufacturers are trying to reduce production cost by developing production method.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents decreasing trend according to the economy development status and international competition. Also, it will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Arkema

EVONIK

EMS

UBE

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3928212-global-polyether-block-amide-peba-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyamide 11 Elastomer

Polyamide 12 Elastomer

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Industrial Application

Medical Industry

Consumer Goods

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3928212-global-polyether-block-amide-peba-market-2019-by

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview

1.1 Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Polyamide 11 Elastomer

1.2.2 Polyamide 12 Elastomer

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Industrial Application

1.3.2 Medical Industry

1.3.3 Consumer Goods

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Arkema

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Arkema Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 EVONIK

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 EVONIK Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 EMS

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 EMS Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 UBE

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 UBE Polyether Block Amide (PEBA) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)