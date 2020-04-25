Polydicyclopentadiene Market by Application Analysis 2018-2026

Polydicyclopentadiene Market: Introduction

Polydicyclopentadiene (PDCPD) is a thermoset polymer that possesses a combination of chemical and corrosion resistance, impact strength, electric non-conductibility, stiffness, and heat resistance. Polydicyclopentadiene is prepared by polymerization of low-viscosity DCPD monomer in low pressure processes, which facilitates the use of fast cycle times and low-cost molds. Moreover, PDCPD gives excellent replication of surface features for aesthetic applications. Polydicyclopentadiene is used in automotive, pipeline, and construction industries, owing to its high strength properties and rigidity. Polydicyclopentadiene has thermal and chemical stability within high-temperature range, UV-resistance, and high resistance. Polydicyclopentadiene is also used in numerous other applications, where tough, corrosion-resistant, large and aesthetically pleasing appearance is required. PDCPD is widely used by engineered materials industry and durable goods manufacturers for a specific range of applications. Polydicyclopentadiene is primarily used as in RIM (Reaction Injection Moulding) technology to produce large parts. Moreover, polydicyclopentadiene is used in numerous end-use industries, including construction machinery, transportation, agriculture and medical. Furthermore, increasing demand for polydicyclopentadiene in building and construction industry as a substitute of advanced engineered thermoplastics, delivers positive growth outlook for the polydicyclopentadiene market.

Polydicyclopentadiene Market: Dynamics

The growing use of polydicyclopentadiene in various end-use industries, including automotive, chemical, construction, and agriculture, among others, is expected to drive the growth of the PDCPD market. The demand for polydicyclopentadiene is increasing primarily from companies manufacturing body panels of tractors, trucks and buses, and construction equipment manufacturers. It is also used in industrial applications, or chlor-alkali production (e.g. cell covers for electrolyzers). Their properties such as high impact resistance, chemical corrosion resistance, and heat deflection temperature increase the functionality of the polymer in various applications. The adoption of polydicyclopentadiene has increased in the last few years to mould large to small parts such as body panels of buses, tractors, and valves of wastewater systems and bathroom sinks. Furthermore, polydicyclopentadiene is more economical compared to the advanced engineered thermoplastics, which is a factor that contributes to the increasing demand for polydicyclopentadiene from various end use industries.

However, polydicyclopentadiene has low surface energy which makes it difficult to paint polydicyclopentadiene parts or add them to the other objects. Additionally, factors such as availability of high performance engineering thermoplastics and fluctuating raw material price are expected to restrain the growth of the polydicyclopentadiene market during the forecast period.

Polydicyclopentadiene Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to hold significant share in the polydicyclopentadiene market, as the adoption of polydicyclopentadiene is growing in the U.S. The demand for polydicyclopentadiene is increasing from various end-use industries in Asia Pacific, which include construction, transportation, medical, agriculture and chemical. Growing industrialization and urbanization in the developing countries such as India, China, Taiwan, Indonesia, and others, are also expected to escalate the demand for polydicyclopentadiene in the region. Industrial economies including India, China, Japan and South Korea are the prominent consumers of polydicyclopentadiene. The growing use of polydicyclopentadiene in the agriculture industry is also expected to drive the growth of the market in Asia Pacific. In Europe, substantial demand from the agriculture equipment manufacturing industry is expected to aid the growth of the market. Japan is expected to witness moderate growth in the global polydicyclopentadiene market. Latin America and MEA markets are expected to witness sluggish growth in the global polydicyclopentadiene market during the forecast period.

Polydicyclopentadiene Market: Key Market Players

Examples of some of the key participants in the polydicyclopentadiene market identified across the value chain include:

Mitsubishi Chemicals Corporation

The Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Chemicals

Sinoven Biopolymers Inc.

Shell Chemicals

Polirim S.r.l.

OSBORNE INDUSTRIES INC.

OTIS TRADA Plastics Technologies

Core Molding Technologies

