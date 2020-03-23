Polydextrose Market to Offer Increased Growth Prospects for Manufacturers

A soluble synthetic fiber, polydextrose has remarkably high solubility and is best known for its texture enhancing abilities without altering the final product flavor. This attribute, superior to a majority of its competitors in fibrous food and beverage ingredients, makes an excellent health ingredient for an extensive range of products that are often found on the healthful products’ shelves in retail centers.

In the backdrop of FDA’s recent (and favorable) dietary fiber guidance, increasing usage of polydextrose for food and beverage fortification with fiber-rich ingredients is likely to propel polydextrose consumption worldwide, in coming years. Fostering inclusion of polydextrose in personal care products – especially cosmetics is cited as another important factor boosting applicability of polydextrose.

While functional attributes of polydextrose continue to sustain their consumption in the global market, a new research intelligence published by Future Market Insights has provided a strong forecast that the global consumption of polydextrose would reach around 120,000 MT towards the end of 2019. In terms of revenue, the polydextrose market valuation is projected to see merely 3.6% revenue growth yearly, in 2019. The polydextrose landscape thus is cited as a high volume-low growth market at a global level.

A Preferred Substitute for ‘High Calorie’ Ingredients

A growing consumer focus on an improved, healthier lifestyle that subsequently results in increased consumption of healthful ingredients such as dietary supplements and functional/fortified ingredients, pre and probiotics, infant formula, and others. This is primarily referred to as the key factor driving polydextrose demand.

Prominent health benefits of polydextrose, including the ability to regulate blood glucose level, support proliferation of gut-friendly microbiota, improve digestion, and aid in weight management by suppressing hunger will reportedly continue to push polydextrose consumption among health conscious population, says the report.

The healthful food and beverages specifically targeting obese population is more likely to witness soaring incorporation of polydextrose owing to the ability to control calorific intake. A growing trend of polydextrose incorporation in diabetes friendly foods and beverages is likely to sustain notably high consumption of polydextrose.

Exclusive Insights on Key Segments of Polydextrose Market

Besides dietary supplements, dairy and beverages are projected to consume considerable volumes of polydextrose, finds research. The report however indicates a promising growth outlook for the market only in dietary supplements segment.

Whereas, the report points to a sluggish revenue growth of market in other segments which also include bakery and confectionary, desserts, snack bars, breakfast cereals, spreads, and sauces.

Powdered polydextrose remains favored over polydextrose in liquid form – the former representing more than 3/4th share of the current market value.

Europe to Retain a Lion’s Share, Asian Market Holds Promise

Despite over 1/3rd share contributed to the total polydextrose market value, Europe is slated for sluggish revenue growth in coming years. As estimated by the report, the polydextroze demand in the region will be sustained by relatively higher consumption of dietary supplements.

Polydextrose market in emerging Asian economies and China, which collectively hold a more than 1/4thshare in the current market value, is however forecast to witness moderate growth in revenue in 2019 and ahead. This has been attributed to the rapidly expanding obese as well as diabetic population across Asian Rim.

Polydextrose Manufacturers Recommended to Switch to Novel Formulations

The report discusses potential challenges posed by key restraining factors associated with the performance of polydextrose market. A paradigm shift currently trending the food and beverages industry, i.e. growing consumption of unconventional, plant-based ingredients is more likely to hold a negative impact on synthetic polydextrose consumption.

While research findings insists preference for high natural fiber content of plant-based ingredients over the relatively low fiber profile of synthetic polydextrose, the report underscores that polydextrose manufacturing companies can still witness sustained demand by amplifying their R&D investments in novel polydextrose formulations to incorporate into various functional F&B ingredients systems.

Some of the prominent competitors actively operating in global polydextrose market are profiled in report. Besides industry giants such as Cargill, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., Tate & Lyle PLC, the report offers in-depth strategic insights on the various other companies, including Baolingbao Biology Co. Ltd., CJ Cheiljedang Corporation, Farbest-Tallman Foods Corporation, Golden Grain Group Limited, Foodchem International Corporation, Samyang Corporation, and Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. For additional information on any other aspect related to polydextrose landscape, reach out to the analyst at [email protected]