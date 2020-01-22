Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market Size, Global Industry Share Focus on Company Profile, Top Manufactures Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2023

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Market Research Report — by Form (Powder, Pellet, Granule), Application (Films and sheets, Wires and Cables, Coating), End-Use Industry (Pharmaceutical, Aerospace, Electrical and Electronics), Region — Global Forecast to 2023

Global Key players:

The key players in the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market are Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan), Arkema Group (France), Honeywell International Inc. (US), HaloPolymer (Russia), Saint-Gobain (France), Allied Chemical Corporation (US), Qingdao Hongfeng Si-F Science Ltd (China), Welch Fluorocarbon Inc (US), and GAPI Group (Italy)

Market overview:

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) is a homopolymer of chlorotrifluoroethylene with chemical formula (C2ClF3)n, where ‘n’ is the number of monomer units. PCTFE is a thermoplastic polymer of chlorofluoropolymer and offers excellent properties like high tensile strength, creep resistance, high compressive strength, superior thermal characteristics, no flammability, better moisture protection, high chemical resistance, and low coefficient of thermal expansion.

Recent developments in aerospace and pharmaceutical industries provide lucrative opportunities to the key players and new entrants. Increasing demand of polychlorotrifluoroethylene in the aerospace sector due to its lightweight, good retention of mechanical properties under a wide temperature range and chemical resistance has propelled its consumption in the production of valves, impellers, diaphragm, and plugs which is likely to drive the PCTFE market. Moreover, due to its moisture resistant characteristics, polychlorotrifluoroethylene is used for the production of moisture barrier films which are used to manufacture blister packaging in pharmaceutical companies.

Polychlorotrifluoroethylene has extensive applications in various refrigeration applications due to its cryogenic properties which makes the product ideal in handling liquid oxygen and liquid nitrogen. Leading market players such as DAIKIN INDUSTRIES Ltd. produce PCTFE at a relatively reasonable cost which can be a threat to new market players. However, low-cost substitutes of polychlorotrifluoroethylene like polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), chlorotrifluoroethylene (CTFE), and ethylene tetrafluoroethylene (ETFE) is likely to hinder the market growth. Moreover, high cost of raw materials and low production volume may also restrain the market for polychlorotrifluoroethylene in the forecast period. Furthermore, polychlorotrifluoroethylene exhibits a relatively low thermal and chemical resistance as compared to its low-cost substitutes like PTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene) which may limit its consumption in various industries to a considerable degree.

Segmentation

The global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been segmented based on form, application, end-use industry, and region.

On the basis of form, the global poly-chlorotrifluoroethylene market has been classified as powder, pellet, and granule.

By application, the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been segmented into films and sheets, tubes, wires and cables, coating, seals and gaskets, medical equipment, cryogenics, and others.

Based on end-use industry, the global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been categorized into pharmaceuticals, electrical and electronics, aerospace, oil and gas, and others.

The global polychlorotrifluoroethylene market has been studied across five regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for polychlorotrifluoroethylene is studied for five key regions namely, Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the PCTFE market owing to increasing demand from pharmaceutical, aerospace and electronics end-use industries. In 2017, China was the leading manufacturer of pharmaceutical ingredients and ranked second in the production of medicines worldwide. North America is another prominent region contributing mainly due to the growth in demand from the aerospace sector. The US and Canada are the key countries aiding to the growth of PCTFE market in this region. Europe is also expected to witness growth due to the rapidly expanding semiconductor industry. Major contributors from this region are Germany, the UK, France, Italy, and Spain. In Latin America, Brazil and Mexico are the leading markets where growth can be attributable to the recent advances in the aerospace and chemical industries. Due to relatively less demand of application based end-use industry, the Middle East & Africa region is likely to witness slack growth.

