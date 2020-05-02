Polycarbonates Market Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Outlook to 2024 – Bayer/Covestro, Teijin Limited, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Trinseo (Styron), Mitsubishi, Idemitsu Kosan and Others

Polycarbonates (PC) are a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their chemical structures. Polycarbonates used in engineering are strong, tough materials, and some grades are optically transparent. They are easily worked, molded, and thermoformed. Because of these properties, polycarbonates find many applications. Polycarbonates do not have a unique resin identification code (RIC) and are identified as “Other”, 7 on the RIC list.
The main production areas are in Asia, Europe and North America while the main consumption areas also in those areas. Asia is the largest consumption and production areas.
Request Sample Copy is Available at https://www.search4research.com/request-sample/73939/
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of downstream. Polycarbonates will be the mainstream Polycarbonates products. In the subsequent few years, Polycarbonate’s market share will grow. In developing countries, Polycarbonates is still going to be a mainstream product. In developed countries, many companies are turning to the production of Polycarbonates and Polycarbonates.
According to this study, over the next five years the Polycarbonates market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11500 million by 2024, from US$ 10400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polycarbonates business, shared in Chapter 3.
Leading Polycarbonates Market Players
Bayer/Covestro
Teijin Limited
SABIC Innovative Plastics
Trinseo (Styron)
Mitsubishi
Idemitsu Kosan.
Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation
Zhetie Daphoon Chemical
Inquire about this Report at https://www.search4research.com/inquiry/73939/
Research Objectives:
– To study and analyze the global Polycarbonates consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
– To understand the structure of Polycarbonates market by identifying its various subsegments.
– Focuses on the key global Polycarbonates manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
– To analyze the Polycarbonates with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
– To project the consumption of Polycarbonates submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
This study considers the Polycarbonates value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Phosgene Type
Non-Phosgene Type
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Consumer Electronics
Automotive
Packaging
Construction
Others
Global Polycarbonates Market – Regional and Geographical Segment
Americas
APAC
Southeast Asia
Europe
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Complete Report is Available at https://www.search4research.com/industry-reports/73939/global-polycarbonates-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Reason to Buy
- This report provides in depth analysis for changing competitive dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
- It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- It provides a ten-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is expected to grow
- It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of various market segments
Contact Us:
Call: +1-707-633-0404
Email: [email protected]