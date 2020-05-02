Polycarbonates Market Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Outlook to 2024 – Bayer/Covestro, Teijin Limited, SABIC Innovative Plastics, Trinseo (Styron), Mitsubishi, Idemitsu Kosan and Others

Polycarbonates (PC) are a group of thermoplastic polymers containing carbonate groups in their chemical structures. Polycarbonates used in engineering are strong, tough materials, and some grades are optically transparent. They are easily worked, molded, and thermoformed. Because of these properties, polycarbonates find many applications. Polycarbonates do not have a unique resin identification code (RIC) and are identified as “Other”, 7 on the RIC list.

The main production areas are in Asia, Europe and North America while the main consumption areas also in those areas. Asia is the largest consumption and production areas.

We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of downstream. Polycarbonates will be the mainstream Polycarbonates products. In the subsequent few years, Polycarbonate’s market share will grow. In developing countries, Polycarbonates is still going to be a mainstream product. In developed countries, many companies are turning to the production of Polycarbonates and Polycarbonates.

According to this study, over the next five years the Polycarbonates market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11500 million by 2024, from US$ 10400 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Polycarbonates business, shared in Chapter 3.

Leading Polycarbonates Market Players

Bayer/Covestro

Teijin Limited

SABIC Innovative Plastics

Trinseo (Styron)

Mitsubishi

Idemitsu Kosan.

Asahi Kasei Chemical Corporation

Zhetie Daphoon Chemical

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Polycarbonates consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Polycarbonates market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Polycarbonates manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Polycarbonates with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Polycarbonates submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Polycarbonates value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Phosgene Type

Non-Phosgene Type

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Packaging

Construction

Others

Global Polycarbonates Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

