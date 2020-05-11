Polycarbonate Sheets Market Get Facts About Business Strategies and Financial Status Over Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

Polycarbonate is a thermoplastic that has organic functional groups attached to a carbonate group. It is one of the most widely used thermoplastics across the globe. Polycarbonate offers excellent dimensional stability, exceptional optical clarity, outstanding impact resistance, and superior thermal resistance. These high-performance attributes make polycarbonate an ideal plastic material for various applications that require high thermal resistance and impact resistance. Polycarbonates are better than other thermoplastic materials such as PMMA and acrylic, due to their ability to degrade minimal when heated and cooled.

Polycarbonate sheets are used in various industries such as building & construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics. Properties such as optical clarity, high strength, thermal stability, and excellent dimensional stability make polycarbonate sheets a material of choice in the manufacture of compact disks (CDs), vandal-proof glazing, riot shields, electric components, baby-feeding bottles, headlamp lenses, and safety helmets. Polycarbonate sheets are extensively used as clear roofing in buildings, due to their superior finish. Superior finish and affordability make polycarbonate sheets an ideal material for automotive applications. The material is also used for applications such as kitchen utensils, due to its ability to be cut, rolled, and adjoined in different shapes.

Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Drivers

Rise in the demand for polycarbonate sheets for clear roofing and extensive usage of this roofing in commercial spaces are expected to boost the polycarbonate sheets market in the next few years. This is prompting companies to increase the production of polycarbonate sheets. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for polycarbonate sheets in the near future. Technological advancements in polycarbonate sheets are increasing. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better methods to manufacture these sheets. Development of new manufacturing processes for polycarbonate sheets and rise in usage of these sheets are estimated to propel the market during the forecast period. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the market in the near future.

Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Key Segments

Based on type, the polycarbonate sheets market can be divided into solid, multiwall, corrugated, and others. The solid segment dominates the market, due to extensive usage of solid polycarbonate sheets in end-use industries such as building & construction and automotive across the globe. Based on end-use industry, the polycarbonate sheets market can be divided into building & construction, automotive, and electrical & electronics. The building & construction segment dominates the market, due to extensive usage of polycarbonate sheets as roofing in commercial buildings across the globe. In terms of geography, the global polycarbonate sheets market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to constitute a major share of the global market during the forecast period. The polycarbonate sheets market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant pace from 2018 to 2026, due to rise in the demand for these sheets in commercial applications. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive market for polycarbonate sheets between 2018 and 2026, owing to increase in the demand for these sheets in residential construction in the region.

Global Polycarbonate Sheets Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global polycarbonate sheets market include Living Nature, SABIC, Covestro AG, Evonik Industries AG, Plazit-Polygal Group, Teijin Limited, and Suzhou Omay Optical Materials Co., Ltd. These players engage in research and development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers and acquisitions in order to gain market share.