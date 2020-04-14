Polycarbonate Diol Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Growth, Key Vendors and Forecasts to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Polycarbonate Diol Market 2019 Quality Analysis, Sustainable Growth Strategy and Massive Industry Improvement till 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Polycarbonate Diol Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Polycarbonate Diol industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Polycarbonate Diol market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Displaying increasing use as intermediates for high performance polyurethane systems (PU), in lucrative applications such as synthetic leathers, coatings and resins for wooden surfaces, and adhesives among others, the demand for polycarbonate diols (PCD) is poised to continue to rise.

Get Free PDF For More Technical Insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1916284

Polycarbonate diols find increasing uptake demonstrating exceptional properties, thereby aiding improvement of mechanical and chemical properties of final products. This accounts for polycarbonate diol market to prosper in the years ahead.

This report researches the worldwide Polycarbonate Diol market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Polycarbonate Diol breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Polycarbonate diol (PCD) is a kind of polyol chemical materials, with two ends -OH functional group molecular, and molecular weight ranges from hundreds to thousands. Its molecular chain contains aliphatic alkyl and carbonate repeat unit, chemical property resemble aliphatic polyester and polyether polyol rather than general polycarbonate materials. Polycarbonate diol usually used for the synthesis of urethane resin, acrylic resin, polyester resin and other materials. It can also be used as polyurethane-based coating formulations synthetic leather, inside decorative material of the car, smart phone, computer and other products, providing an extreme durability and a high performance to the final polymer.

Polycarbonate diols provide significantly enhanced hydrolytic stability, impact resistance, hardness, and chemical resistance, comparing with other polyester polyol. Polycarbonate-polyurethane products enhanced UV resistance, excellent resistance to oils and fuels, and better abrasion resistance and tensile and tear strength compared to polyether-based polyurethane products.

Due to technical barriers, the polycarbonate diol industry has a rather high dispersion.

Around 61.28% of the market share is covered by the four leading player named UBE Chemical, TOSOH, Bayer and AsahiKASEI. Ube Industries set up polycarbonate diol facility in Thailand that started production in 2015 and AsahiKASEI built polycarbonate diol plant in China which it markets as Duranol in 2013.

In 2016, the global polycarbonate diol consumption market is led by Asia-Pacific, capturing about 51.08% of global share. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market with 23.33% global consumption share.

Polycarbonate diol is an intermediate used in high-performance polyurethanes (PUs). It is increasingly well-known and used for a wide range of polyurethane coatings, adhesives and elastomers. Globally, the polycarbonate diol market is mainly driven by growing demand for polyurethane elastomers, which accounts for nearly 43.59% of total downstream consumption of polycarbonate diol in global.

On the basis of our research and analysis, manufacturers from Japan and Europe are the major leaders in the international market of polycarbonate diol. Manufacturers from China are immature in technology. There is large space in the China market, as well as big gap between international brands and local brands on price. With the development of Chinese polycarbonate diol production technology, their share in the global market is increasing, and competitiveness in the global market gradually increases.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Polycarbonate Diol.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Polycarbonate Diol capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polycarbonate Diol in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

UBE Chemical

TOSOH

Bayer

AsahiKASEI

Perstorp

Caffaro Industrie

Cromogenia-Units

Baiqing Materials

Polycarbonate Diol Breakdown Data by Type

Solid PCD

Liquid PCD

Polycarbonate Diol Breakdown Data by Application

Polyurethane Elastomers

Polyurethane Adhesives

Polyurethane Coating

Others

Polycarbonate Diol Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polycarbonate Diol Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Place an Enquiry to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1916284

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polycarbonate Diol capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polycarbonate Diol manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Follow us on Blogger @ http://summaryofmarketresearchreports.blogspot.in/