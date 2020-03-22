Polyanionic Cellulose Market Size 2017 Global Industry Share, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) is a type of water-soluble cellulose ether derivative manufactured by the chemical modification of natural cellulose. It is a vital type of water-soluble cellulose ether. Polyanionic cellulose finds important applications in offshore exploration & production, drilling & salt well operations in the upstream oil & gas industry. It is a white or yellowish, odorless powder, which is hygroscopic, tasteless, & non-toxic. It is water-soluble at both low as well as high temperatures, and forms a thick liquid when dissolved in water. PAC displays high stability in high temperature applications and exhibits high resistance to salty environments as well. It has also been found to possess anti-bacterial properties. Polyanionic cellulose slurry displays superior fluid loss reducing capability, rejection capability and higher temperature tolerance in various applications. Furthermore, polyanionic cellulose finds applications across a diverse range of industries for a wide range of uses apart from the oil & gas industry. For instance, food & beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, plastic and polymer are some of the end use industries worth noting.

Considering these important aspects of the applications of polyanionic cellulose, the study of the polyanionic cellulose market becomes an important read.

Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the polyanionic cellulose market can be segmented as follows:

Low viscosity polyanionic cellulose

Regular viscosity polyanionic cellulose

High viscosity polyanionic cellulose

Extra high viscosity polyanionic cellulose

On the basis of end use, the polyanionic cellulose market can be segmented as follows:

Oil & gas

Food & beverage

Pharmaceutical

Agrochemical

Electronics

Leather processing

Chemical

Printing

Plastic & polymer

Ceramic

Others

Key Trends, Drivers

In the search for hydrocarbons to ensure smooth, long term supply of crude oil & natural gas and energy sufficiency, petroleum exploration & production companies have been strategizing to procure & develop offshore oil & gas fields in deeper waters, as well in harsh environment offshore conditions. This has been translating into an increase in the demand for polyanionic cellulose, as it has significant applications in context to altering drilling fluid properties in favor of ensuring smooth oilfield service operations. Polyanionic cellulose provides superior filtration control and supplementary viscosity in most water-based drilling fluids, vis-à-vis other oilfield chemicals. This has been an important factor driving the growth of the polyanionic cellulose market.

In recent times, there has been a rise in the demand for polyanionic cellulose from the fast growing food & beverage industry. This is so because polyanionic cellulose has demonstrated to be more safe vis-à-vis other chemicals, as a food additive, thereby gaining preferential use. Polyanionic cellulose has also been finding increased usage in water purification processes in the food & beverage industry. It is also being widely used as a stabilizer & thickener in food production. For instance, jelly products & ice creams are stabilized & thickened to a large extent with the use of polyanionic cellulose (PAC). PAC is also advantageous due to its compatibility to be canned & stored for extended periods of time, thereby becoming a popular choice as a food stabilizer. It is also being increasingly used to stabilize gravies and fruit & vegetable juices. The rapid growth of the food & beverages industry has also been contributing to the market growth of polyanionic cellulose at a global level. In the pharmaceutical industry, polyanionic cellulose has been gaining importance as an emulsifier & a stabilizer in the manufacture of injectable medicines & tablets due to its effective bonding properties.

Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the polyanionic cellulose market are as follows:

The Dow Chemical Company

Ashland

Sidley Chemical Co., Ltd.

IRO Group Inc.

Global Drilling Fluids & Chemicals Ltd.

Shanghai Bichain Industrial Chemical Co., Ltd.

Deva Drill Tech India Limited

Albattal Chemical industries

Silver Fern Chemical, Inc.

Zhengzhou Sino Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chemstar Products Company

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/21994

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.