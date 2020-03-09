Polyacrylamide Market – Revolutionary Opportunities ,Upcoming Trends & Development Prophesy 2028

Global Polyacrylamide Market: An Overview

The global polyacrylamide market is likely to expand at a healthy CAGR during 2018-2026, due to growing demand in high margin facial surgery application. Polyacrylamide is formed with acrylamide subunits. It is abbreviated as PAM and a type of polymer. Polyacrylamide is gaining increased attention in various industries, thanks to its water-absorbent qualities. It can form a gel after being hydrated and is used in gen electrophoresis. Polyacrylamide particles are referred to as ghost crystals. After being linked, these particles are used in manufacturing soft and transparent contact lenses. Additionally, polyacrylamide is also used as a suspending agent and a thickener in food products.

Polyacrylamide is also widely used to flocculate solids in liquid form. This application in highly used in water treatment process. Additionally, it is also necessary for screen printing and paper making. Polyacrylamide is also easy to supply for various industries. The polymer is easy to convert into a powdered and liquid form. Moreover, polyacrylamide is increasingly used in enhanced oil recovery. Polyacrylamide and its derivatives provide high viscosity and aqueous solutions to recover oil in a cost-efficient manner. Growing demand for applications such as enhanced oil recovery and facial surgeries, the polyacrylamide market is expected to witness robust growth.

Global Polyacrylamide Market: Notable Developments

A research group from Nebraska has discovered a polyacrylamide based catalyst method to double the output of carbon dioxide in ethylene formation. Ethylene is widely used in the manufacturing of polyethylene, the most prevalent plastic product in industries. The research shows promise in reducing the carbon footprint of industries and reduce emissions as well. Earlier, Copper was considered a vital component of converting CO2, however copper only converted 15% carbon dioxide, which was insufficient for various industries. The research has been published in the American Chemical Society journal, and is titled ‘ACS Catalysis’.

Scientists from China have found a way to integrate carbon nanotube fibers into a yarn. The technology integration enabled them to create a waterproof zinc-ion battery. The battery can be stretched and knitted. The new battery may perfectly cater to the demand of batteries for wearable technology in the polyacrylamide market. The batteries coated with polyacrylamide provide a waterproof mechanism, which can be applied wearable cloths technology. The research has been published by the American Chemical Society.

Global Polyacrylamide Market: Key Trends

The global polyacrylamide market is witnessing an expansion, thanks to rising demand for food products, increased mining and oil discovery projects. Currently, the world oil supply is dependent on unstable regions. Hence, countries with large oil discovering potential such as the US are undertaking major initiatives to discover new fields. Growing economic collaborations between various governments is also leading to more oil discovery projects. Additionally, widespread availability of polyacrylamides, low costs, and growing manufacturing in Asia Pacific region are expected to drive significant growth in the near future. The global polyacrylamide market is also witnessing growing expansion due to growing demand for artificial facial surgeries. The aesthetic nature of these surgeries, high emphasis on social approval in emerging Asian markets, and high revenue margins are expected to drive the polyacrylamide market.

Global Polyacrylamide Market: Competitive Dynamics

The global polyacrylamide market is a highly competitive and fragmented landscape. The market is home to increasing number of large players, who are changing the competitive dynamics every day. Some key players in the polyacrylamide market are CNPC, SNF Group, Kemira, and BASF.

