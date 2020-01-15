Poly-vents Market: Key Developments|Polyglass S.p.AL. Gore & Associates, Inc.Interstate Specialty Products

Global Poly-vents Market: Overview

Poly-vents are the membrane made up of polymeric material which can be polypropylene with reinforced perforated glass fiber or ePTFE (Polytetrafluoroethylene). Materials used for poly-vents should provide the continuous flow of air and stabilize the pressure inside the product. Poly-vents improves reliability and longevity of the electrical components such as control units, sensors, actuators, and motors. Poly-vents also prevents electronic materials by blocking entry of contaminants such as dirt, water, mud, salts, and other automotive fluids. The poly-vents market is estimated to witness moderate growth during the forecast period as the demand for protection in the packaging is increasing. Poly-vents manages the internal pressure in different types of enclosures to increase reliability, prevent deformation and other issues that can cause component failure. Poly-vents prevents any container from serious consequences such as ruined labels, leaks, collapsed containers, misaligned pallets among others. The poly-vents market is estimated to witness expansion in the near future due to productivity enhancements provided to the enclosures.

Global Poly-vents Market: Dynamics

Change in temperature can cause a pressure change, which ultimately increasing the sealing stress, resulting in container deformations. These change in parameters are the driving factors for the poly-vents market. The demand for poly-vents is increasing, as along with the venting, they also provide filtration in the variety of applications. Innovations in the enclosures which does not require venting to be done can hamper poly-vents market growth. Poly-vents allow containers and enclosures to breathe and reduces the condensation by providing filtering out contaminants and other liquids. Poly-vents prevents the leakage of dangerous and hazardous fluids, also balances the airflow even after contact with highly viscous liquids. Poly-vents minimizes risk in packaging, which requires protection against change in temperature and pressure. The poly-vents market is anticipated to witness significant expansion in the upcoming years, as per its wide range of applications. Companies also custom manufactures electronic poly-vents for memory storage devices, power supplies, and cabinet housings. The poly-vents market is experiencing noticeable growth during the forecast period due to the need for increment in preventions regarding deformations of containers.

Global Poly-vents Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, the global Poly-vents market has been segmented as

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE)

On the basis of end use, the global Poly-vents market has been segmented as

Chemicals & Cleaners Industrial Household

Agriculture

Automotive Batteries Electric motors Headlamps ABS Brakes

Healthcare Catheters Sterilization Suction Canisters Medical & Surgical Instruments

Packaging

Electronics & Electricals

Food & Beverages

Global Poly-vents Market: Key Players

Polyglass S.p.A

L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

Interstate Specialty Products

Porex Corporation

Global Poly-vents Market: Regional Outlook

Regulations imposed by FDA on food grade material usage and other regulations are resulting in less usage of poly-vents in food applications. The poly-vents market is anticipated to have moderate growth in the North American region. The poly-vents market is expected to have a significant increase during the forecast period, as the flexible packaging industry in India & China is fast-growing, along with the need for protective packaging solutions. The Latin American poly-vents market is estimated to expand with higher growth rate than other regions, as in Brazil, plastic packaging represents approximately 35% of share, and further growing. The global poly-vents market is expected to expand its footprint in terms of revenue, volume and growth rate in the upcoming years.

Global Poly-vents Market: Key Developments

L. Gore & Associates, Inc. is offering new packaging vent named GORE Foam Liner in high-roll off series. Company is focusing on providing packaging protection for different applications in automotive, agriculture, and healthcare among others.

Manufacturers in the global poly-vents market are expanding their product portfolio by innovating and providing different types of packaging material Porex Corporation is providing wide range of poly-vents for caps and closures. Also, company focuses on producing high quality products along-with testing and designing.



On the basis of region, global poly-vents market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan

The Middle East and Africa

Japan

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with poly-vents market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on poly-vents market segments and geographies.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.