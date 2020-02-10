Polo Shirt Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019-2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Polo Shirt Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in 135 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Polo Shirt Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

A polo shirt, also known as a golf shirt and tennis shirt, is a form of shirt with a collar, a placket with typically two or three buttons, and an optional pocket.

Scope of the Report:

China was the largest production market with a market share of 25.73% in 2012 and 26.00% in 2017 with an increase of 0.27%. Southeast Asia and Europe ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.11% and 15.28% in 2016.

The top 3 (revenue) manufacturers are Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Abercrombie and Fitch, making up 9.82% market share of the whole market in 2016, each with the market share of 3.68%, 3.84%, and 2.30%. The concentration of this industry is low, and the top 5 manufacturers makes up 13.49% of the whole market in 2016.

The worldwide market for Polo Shirt is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 5710 million US$ in 2024, from 5060 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the Polo Shirt in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Banana Republic

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Abercrombie and Fitch

Brooks Brothers

Calvin Klein

Burberry

Prada

Lacoste

Paul Stuart

Press

Hugo Boss

Gucci

Tommy Hilfiger

Vineyard Vines

Kent Wang

Thom Browne

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Kids Shirt

Women Shirt

Men Shirt

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Every Day Wear

Game Wear

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Polo Shirt product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Polo Shirt, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Polo Shirt in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Polo Shirt competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Polo Shirt breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Polo Shirt market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Polo Shirt sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

