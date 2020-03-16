Pointofcare Cancer Screening Market to be driven by an Upsurge in Demand for Lung Cancer Products Worldwide

Cancer is one of the leading causes of mortality for 1 in 7 individuals globally. It is globally acknowledged that early diagnosis and screening are of major importance for improving the likelihood of recovery. However, given the time-consuming, costly, and invasive nature of existing methods for cancer screening, patients often do not prefer these services. Researchers are focused on developing reliable, non-invasive, and fast diagnostic tools that can be directly used by the local physicians for point-of-care cancer screening. Incorporation of various biomarkers into point-of-care cancer screening devices is expected to potentially reduce the strain experienced by various healthcare systems and hospitals. Essentially, point-of-care cancer screening is capable of enhancing the well-being of patients and could further lead to a reduction in cancer-related deaths, globally. Point-of-care cancer screening tests are being miniaturized and simplified, for reducing the overall cost of equipment, materials, and personnel costs. The use of biosensor technologies and “lab-on-a-chip” has facilitated this change, making point-of-care cancer screening possible “on-site”.

Cancer impacts public health tremendously and the continuous growth of this impact is one of the primary factors driving the demand for point-of-care cancer screening during the forecast period. Increasing incidence of various cancer types across regions and high mortality rates due to cancer is also expected to fuel demand for point-of-care cancer screening. Increasing programs on awareness and comprehensive approach by various organizations for the prevention and control of cancer is also expected to contribute to the growth of point-of-care cancer screening market during the forecast period. Government-centered initiatives for point-of-care cancer screening, convenience of these screenings and cost effectiveness are also expected to boost demand for point-of-care cancer screening, globally. However, lack of awareness about point-of-care cancer screening in developing regions, stringent regulations regarding point-of-care cancer screening is expected to obstruct market growth for point-of-care cancer screening during the forecast period.

Request For Report [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/28318

Based on screening type, Global Point-of-care cancer screening market is segmented as below:

Genetic Screening

Laboratory Screening

Imaging Screening

Biopsy Screening

Pre-Endoscopy Screening

Based on cancer type, Global Point-of-care cancer screening market is segmented as below:

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Cervical Cancer

Blood Cancer

Kidney and Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

Based on end use, Global Point-of-care cancer screening market is segmented as below:

Hospitals

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Cancer Research Institutes

Others

Improvements in point-of-care cancer screening regarding detection and more prudent characterization of biomarkers using range of biomarkers to include metabolites, lipids, RNA, or DNA, exosomes, or cells and detailed analysis of post-translational modifications might contribute to the development of better biomarker-based technologies for point-of-care cancer screening and pave the way for biomarkers in becoming the new gold-standard in point-of-care cancer screening. Global point-of-care cancer screening market is expected to witness a significant growth owing it to various R&D programs associated with point-of-care cancer screening. Certain regulations and safety updates are formulated by different health associations and government which is expected to fuel the point-of-care cancer screening market over the forecast period.

The point-of-care cancer screening market is projected to witness a robust growth in the North America region owing it to the increasing incidence of various forms of cancer and huge number of developmental companies present for point-of-care cancer screening manufacturing in the region. Asia-Pacific’s point-of-care cancer screening market and Europe’s market for Point-of-care cancer screening is also expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to growing awareness on the cost-effectiveness of point-of-care cancer screening tests. Increase in healthcare expenditure and improved healthcare infrastructure in also expected to propel market demand for point-of-care cancer screening in these regions. MEA point-of-care cancer screening market is expected to witness decent growth owing it to the poor healthcare infrastructure and low awareness about point-of-care cancer screening.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC)@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/28318

Some of the market participants in the Global point-of-care cancer screening market identified across the value chain include Hologic Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Qiagen N.V., and F Hoffmann-La Roche, BD, Quest Diagnostics, OncoHealth Corp, Danaher, NOVIGENIX SA, and Quidel Corporation.