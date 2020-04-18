Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Market to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2017-2026

The global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.6% during the period of forecast of 2017 to 2025 and is expected to reach a value of US$ 927.3 Mn by the end of 2025. According to Persistence Market Research, the providers involved in the point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market can focus on expansion in GCC countries as well as in North Africa, Latin America and South Africa as the growth rate of the point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market is high and promising.

Get Sample Copy Of This @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4691

Small cell mobile backhaul segment to show good pace

Small cell (metro) mobile backhaul segment by end user solution type is anticipated to grow at an extremely high growth rate during the period of forecast 2017 to 2025 and is poised to register a CAGR of 9.0%. However, by the end of 2025, the wide area (macro) mobile backhaul segment is expected to record higher market share by revenue thus dominating the global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market with respect to end user solution type. The year on year growth of the small cell mobile backhaul segment is also expected to be higher than wide area (macro) mobile backhaul segment by the end of 2025; however its market share by revenue is almost half of the market share of wide area (macro) mobile backhaul segment.

point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market

APAC region to dominate the global market in terms of revenue

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is expected to dominate the global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market by end user solution type in terms of market share by revenue. The small cell (metro) mobile backhaul segment in Asia Pacific is expected to reflect a value of US$ 268.5 Mn by the end of 2025 from a value of US$ 69.8 Mn in 2017. The wide area mobile backhaul segment is anticipated to show comparatively higher market share by revenue in APAC as well as Europe. The Europe market, following Asia Pacific, is poised to witness significant market share by the end of 2025, with respect to end user solution type category. Both these regions are expected to collectively account for a larger market share in the global market by end user solution type during the period of forecast.

Latin America and Middle East show higher potential

Latin America and Middle East and Africa (MEA) regions show higher growth potential and are expected to reflect a higher growth rate. Small cell mobile backhaul segment in Latin America is poised to register a robust CAGR of 11.4%, also in Middle East and Africa this segment is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the period of forecast. The wide area (macro) mobile backhaul segment is anticipated to record a higher market share by revenue in these two regions as compared to small cell mobile backhaul segment throughout the period of 2017 to 2025.

Request For TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4691

Drivers influencing the growth of the global market

Increasing need for higher efficiency and capacity among mobile operators is growing in order to satisfy the demand of consumers. The increasing number of internet users is triggering the growth of the global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market

The wireless point-to-multipoint systems are less expensive and work effectively for points requiring low bandwidth and are easier to manage. This contributes to the growth of the global market

Easy deployment and increasing bandwidth consumption is yet another aspect fueling growth of the market, especially in the MEA region

Increasing small cell networks and ability of wireless point-to-multipoint systems to connect users even in remote areas is fueling the growth of the global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market

Increasing high-end applications, less requirement of network equipment thereby lowering the latency, and rising LTE deployments are collectively impacting the growth of the global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market

The global point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market is expected to witness rising demand during the period of forecast due to increasing number of internet users on a global scale. Thus, for established players as well as startups, it becomes essential to focus on their product frequencies, which can be covered under the regional license procedure.