Point-to-Multipoint Microwave Backhaul Market | Business Insights, Trends, Outlook and Key Players 2019-2025

Point-to-multipoint communication is communication which is accomplished via a distinct type of one-to-many connection, providing multiple paths from a single location to multiple locations.

The point-to-multipoint microwave backhaul market is expected to register a fast growth over the forecast period owing to increasing number of internet users on a global scale.

The key players covered in this study

Nokia

Ericsson

Dragonwave

Redline Communications

NEC

Exalt Wireless

Intracom

Telecom Solutions

Huawei Technologies

Cambridge Communication Systems

Cambridge Broadband Network



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services



Market segment by Application, split into

Telecom Operators

Internet Service Providers

Others



Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



