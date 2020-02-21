Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Study by RO, Ultrafiltration, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration Applications to 2023 Projected Worth US$ 32.7 Billion

Market study covers point-of-use water treatment systems market across segments, and aims at estimating market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as device, technology, application, and region.

Point-of-use water treatment systems market has been growing due to the increasing demand for clean drinking water, growing awareness about benefits of water treatment, and technological innovations in the water treatment industry.

Download Free Papers of Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Spread across 128 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 95 Tables and 30 Figures is Now Available at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=421430 .

Point-of-use water treatment systems market is projected to grow from USD 19.9 billion in 2018 to USD 32.7 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 10.41% during the forecast period. The faucet-mounted segment is projected to dominate the point-of-use water treatment systems market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. Faucet-mounted filters are relatively cheaper and easy to install. They can be pivoted to an on-off position, which allows users to collect filtered drinking water, which can even be used for cooking.

Reverse osmosis technology accounted for the largest share in the point-of-use water treatment systems market, in terms of value, in 2018, and will continue to hold its market position throughout the forecast period. The filtration segment followed the reverse osmosis segment, in terms of market share in the point-of-use water treatment systems market, in 2018.

The growth of point-of-use water treatment systems market was dominated by the tabletop pitchers segments in 2018, in terms of value. Increasing demand for tabletop pitchers can be attributed to its low price and ready availability. These devices do not require installation and are available in various sizes and capacities.

Get More Information on Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market with, Top Trends at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=421430 .

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing region in the point-of-use water treatment systems market, in terms of value and volume. Key factors such as rapid urbanization, growing awareness about water purification technologies, growth in the middle-class population, and the rise in disposable income are projected to drive the demand for point-of-use water treatment systems in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the point-of-use water treatment systems market.

By company type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

By designation: C-Suite: 35%, Directors: 30%, and Others 35%

By region: APAC: 45%,North America: 25%, Europe: 20%, South America: 5%, and MEA: 5%.

Key players operating in the point-of-use water treatment systems market include Honeywell (US), Pentair (UK), Panasonic (Japan), Unilever (UK), LG Electronics (South Korea), Coway (South Korea), BWT AG (Austria), Toray (Japan), Brita (Germany), and Alticor (US).

Inquire for Discount Now at “Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device (Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Countertop, Under-the-sink) Technology (RO, Ultrafiltration, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), Application (Residential, Non-residential), & Region – Forecast to 2023” at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=421430 .

Research Coverage

The market study covers the point-of-use water treatment systems market across segments. It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market, across different segments, such as device, technology, application, and region.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall point-of-use water treatment systems market and the sub segments.