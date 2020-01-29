Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Industry

Point-of-entry systems are installed in the main water line (where the first entry point of water is received) in your home before being distributed to any outlet points such as washing machines, toilets, sinks and bathrooms. Point-of-entry water purifier is a kind of water purifier installed in the family’s total water inlet to provide whole-house clean water for the family.

The global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Amway Global

Pentair

Panasonic Corporation

Culligan International

Philips

Best Water Technology Group

Coway

Brita

Katadyn Group

Haier Strauss Water

Halo Source

3M Center

Ion Exchange India Limited

Eureka Forbes Limited

Tata Chemicals

Kent RO System

Hindustan Unilever

A O Smith Corporation

Paragon Water System

Eco Water Systems

Market size by Product

Media Type Water Purifiers

RO Membrane Type Water Purifiers

Market size by End User

Household

Commercial

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Product

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Market Size Growth Rate by Product

1.4.2 Media Type Water Purifiers

1.4.3 RO Membrane Type Water Purifiers

1.5 Market by End User

1.5.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Market Size Growth Rate by End User

1.5.2 Household

1.5.3 Commercial

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Market Size

2.1.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales by Regions

….

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Amway Global

11.1.1 Amway Global Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Amway Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Amway Global Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.1.5 Amway Global Recent Development

11.2 Pentair

11.2.1 Pentair Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Pentair Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Pentair Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.2.5 Pentair Recent Development

11.3 Panasonic Corporation

11.3.1 Panasonic Corporation Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Panasonic Corporation Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Panasonic Corporation Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.3.5 Panasonic Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Culligan International

11.4.1 Culligan International Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Culligan International Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Culligan International Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.4.5 Culligan International Recent Development

11.5 Philips

11.5.1 Philips Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Philips Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Philips Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.5.5 Philips Recent Development

11.6 Best Water Technology Group

11.6.1 Best Water Technology Group Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Best Water Technology Group Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Best Water Technology Group Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.6.5 Best Water Technology Group Recent Development

11.7 Coway

11.7.1 Coway Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Coway Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Coway Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.7.5 Coway Recent Development

11.8 Brita

11.8.1 Brita Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 Brita Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 Brita Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.8.5 Brita Recent Development

11.9 Katadyn Group

11.9.1 Katadyn Group Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 Katadyn Group Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 Katadyn Group Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.9.5 Katadyn Group Recent Development

11.10 Haier Strauss Water

11.10.1 Haier Strauss Water Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Haier Strauss Water Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Haier Strauss Water Point-of-Entry (POE) Water Purifiers Products Offered

11.10.5 Haier Strauss Water Recent Development

11.11 Halo Source

11.12 3M Center

11.13 Ion Exchange India Limited

11.14 Eureka Forbes Limited

11.15 Tata Chemicals

11.16 Kent RO System

11.17 Hindustan Unilever

11.18 A O Smith Corporation

11.19 Paragon Water System

11.20 Eco Water Systems

