Point-of-Care Ultraosund Device Market Analysis, Top Companies, New Technology, Demand and Opportunity Analysis

The market is mainly driven by surge in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in PoCUS devices, increasing awareness about the benefits of portable ultrasound devices, and rising healthcare expenditure.

PoCUS devices have various applications in the fields of emergency medicine, cardiology, obstetrics and gynecology, vascular and urology, musculoskeletal, and others. Among these, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in emergency medicine, during the forecast period. Benefits of these devices include procedural safety, timeliness of care, diagnostic accuracy and reduced costs, that have led to their increased adoption in emergency departments.

In addition, Australian Bureau of Statistics 2014–2015, about 2.1 million Australians suffered from osteoarthritis. The prevalence of osteoarthritis rises with age. While relatively few younger people have this condition, the prevalence of the disease rises sharply in the patients above 45 years of age. This increasing osteoarthritis problem in elderly population lead to high need for ultrasound devices.

In order to increase their market share, key players in the PoCUS device industry are acquiring other companies operating in the domain. For instance, in January 2018, Hitachi Healthcare Americas Corporation, a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., entered into an agreement of acquire with VidiStar LLC, a clinical analytics company. The aim of acquisition was to expand Hitachi’s informatics strategy and analytics capabilities to improve workflow for physicians, particularly with those providers conducting diagnostic ultrasound examinations.

Some of the other major players operating in the PoCUS device market are Esaote S.p.A, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., Analogic Corporation, General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

