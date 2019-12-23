Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
According to this study, over the next five years the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market will register a 9.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 27410 million by 2024, from US$ 18880 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) business, shared in Chapter 3.
Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:
https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/351762/global-point-of-care-testing-poct
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
This report focuses on the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Roche
Nova Biomedical
Abbott
Siemens Healthcare
Danaher
Johnson & Johnson
BioMerieux
Ascensia
ARKRAY
Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Menarini Diagnostics
Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
Abaxis (Zoetis)
Trividia Health
OraSure Technologies
Accriva
Chembio Diagnostics
Helena Laboratories
Quidel
Phamatech
Alfa Wassermann
ELITech Group
Response Biomedical
Trinity Biotech
Princeton BioMeditech
Market Segment by Type, covers
Blood Glucose Testing
Infectious Diseases Testing
Cardiac Markers Testing
Coagulation Testing
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing
Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing
Urinalysis Testing
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Clinics
Hospitals
Laboratory
Others
For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @
https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/351762/global-point-of-care-testing-poct
Related Information:
North America Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Research Report 2019
United States Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Research Report 2019
Asia-Pacific Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Research Report 2019
Europe Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Market Research Report 2019
EMEA Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Market Research Report 2019
Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Market Research Report 2019
China Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Market Research Report 2019
Customization Service of the Report :
Market Research Report Store provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.
About Us:
Market Research Report Store (MRRS) is a professional organization related to market research reports in all directions .To provide customers with a variety of market research reports, MRRS cooperates with a large of famous market report publishers all over the world. Owing to our good service and the professional market reports in the wide range, MRRS enjoys a good reputation in the market. In pace with the development of MRRS, more and more customers and market report publishers choose to cooperate with us. As a specialized platform, MRRS upholds the supremacy of customers and aims to provide customers with better service and richer select.
Contact US
Market Research Report Store
E-mail: [email protected]
Tel: CN:0086-13660489451 HK: 00852-58081523 USA:001-626-3463946
Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 218 City of Industry CA 91748 United States
Website: https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com