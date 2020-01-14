Point-of-care Diagnostics Market is Expanding at a CAGR of 6.9% Between 2016 and 2024

Global Point-of-Diagnostics Market: Overview

Point-of-care diagnostics is carried out in the clinics, home or near patient locations for testing of a sample from a patient in order to facilitate a prompt clinical decision regarding patient management. The report on point-of-care diagnostic market, analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report consists of an executive summary that provides information about the products, its segments and sub-segments, along with a market snapshot and comparative analysis by geography, in terms of revenue %, for 2015.

Global Point-of-Diagnostics Market: Drivers and Restraints

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the point-of-care diagnostic market, along with porter’s analysis, value chain analysis, of the global market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue and volume analysis for all the above mentioned segments, and their sub segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2016-2024, considering 2015 as the base year, and 2014 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %), for the forecast period of 2016-2024. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features, prices etc. Pricing analysis, for every region has been provided considering the average selling prices (ASP), of products, in these regions.

This report provides in-depth analysis of the point-of-care diagnostic market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacturing of Point-of-care Diagnostics. Executive summary section is included snapshot on stakeholders in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition in different regions. Market players and Market share analysis is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the point-of-care diagnostic market. Furthermore, the report includes market attractiveness analysis by geography that depicts the most attractive and significant region in the global market in 2015.

Global Point-of-Diagnostics Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of key opinion leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

Global Point-of-Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, the point-of-care diagnostic market has been segmented into Lateral flow assay test, Flow- through test, Solid phase assay test, Agglutination assay test. Based on applications, the point-of-care diagnostic are segmented into Infectious Disease test, Cholesterol monitoring, Substance abuse test, Fertility & Pregnancy test, Blood Glucose Test. Based on end users, the market is segmented as hospitals, clinics, homecare settings and diagnostic centers.

Global Point-of-Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa. The report also comprises list of major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the Point-of-care Diagnostic market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, Alere Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson & Company, F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. and Trinity Biotech among others.

