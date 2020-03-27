Pocket Tissues Market: New Study Offers Insights for 2018 – 2028

Global Pocket Tissues Market: An Overview : Tissue papers can be made up of either wood pulp, chemical pulp or recovered paper. Tissue papers are widely used for a variety of hygiene solutions; pocket tissues are one of them. Pocket tissues are light-weight, soft and can be used on the go. Pocket tissues are gaining traction in the global tissues market owing to the increased consumption of health and hygiene products. Companies involved in the manufacture of pocket tissues are focusing on reducing greenhouse emissions and using the recovered pulp for production of pocket tissues so as to minimize the impact on the environment.

Global Pocket Tissues Market: Dynamics : Pocket tissues are considered much more hygienic when compared to reusable hygiene products owing to their single use nature. This is expected to be a major driver for the pocket tissues market. The sales of hygiene products is directly related to the standard of living. With the growth in disposable income of the middle class, the spending on such products is increasing and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers are now ready to spend more on hygiene and personal care products, which is anticipated to fuel the demand for pocket tissues. The pocket tissues market is expected to register substantial growth in the emerging economies owing to the rising awareness about hygiene products.

However, pocket tissues are single-use products and end up in the dump after their use which causes pollution. With the rising concerns about the environmental issues, the demand for pocket tissues might hinder during the forecast period. Pocket tissues can be substituted with cotton towels, as they can be used multiple times and are relatively economical for the consumers. The aforementioned factors might hamper the growth of the global pocket tissues market.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8525

Global Pocket Tissues Market: Key Developments : Manufacturers are expanding their production capacities by improving their existing production lines and opening new production facilities. For instance, Twinsaver Group has installed Toscotec tissue production line in the last quarter of 2017, to expand their production capacity and improve product quality. In October 2018, Italian manufacturer Sofidel has opened one of the most technologically advanced tissue paper plant in Ohio, U.S., with innovative machinery to improve the quality of their products along with efficient energy of its operation.

Global Pocket Tissues Market: Segmentation : Globally, the pocket tissue market has been segmented on the basis of thickness and material. On the basis of thickness, the global pocket tissues market has been segmented as follows- 2 ply, 3 ply; On the basis of material type, the global pocket tissues market has been segmented as follows- Wood-free (Chemical) pulp, Mechanical pulp, Recovered pulp;

Global Pocket Tissues Market: Regional Outlook : Geographically, the global pocket tissues market has been segmented on the basis of seven key regions which include, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Developed countries of North America accounts for a high share in the pocket tissues market followed by Western Europe. This can be attributed to the high usage of hygiene products in the region. On the other hand, consumption of pocket tissues is relatively much lower in the countries of APEJ. APEJ is expected to exhibit significant growth opportunities for the pocket tissues market during the forecast period. The rise in disposable income of the middle class has resulted in a high standard of living among the middle-class population in the GCC countries. This is expected to present sizeable growth opportunities for the pocket tissues market.

Global Pocket Tissues Market: Key Players : Some of the key players operating in the global pocket tissues market are as follows Lila Tissue, Sofidel S.p.A., Mediterranean Tissue Mills, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Sterling Hygiene Tissue Pvt. Ltd., Chandaria Industries Ltd., Twinsaver Group, Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co., Nittosha Co., Ltd., Asia Pulp & Paper, and Procter & Gamble among others. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global pocket tissues market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global pocket tissues market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with pocket tissues market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on pocket tissues market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: A detailed overview of parent market, Changing pocket tissues market dynamics in the industry, In-depth pocket tissues market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected pocket tissues market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments in pocket tissues market, Competitive landscape of the pocket tissues market, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on pocket tissues market performance, Must-have information for pocket tissues market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint;

Get more information on Pocket Tissues Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8525