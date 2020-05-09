Pneumatic Tube Systems Market – Driven by Rise in Adoption of Automated Solutions

Pneumatic tubes also known as capsule pipelines are used to thrust cylindrical containers through networks of tubes with the help of compressed air or by partial vacuum. These are used for transportation of solid objects, unlike the conventional pipelines, that transport fluids. The history of pneumatic tubes dates back to late 19th and early 20thcenturies, where it was used for offices to transport small and urgent packages such as mail, paperwork or money for relatively small distances such as a building or within the city etc.

Pneumatic tube systems are most prevalent in North America where it is used in drive-up banks to transport cash and documents between cars and tellers. Hospitals also uses pneumatic tube systems to deliver drugs, specimens to and from laboratories and nurse stations. Installation and operating cost of these systems are low and hence widely accepted in various industries such as healthcare, entertainment, manufacturing etc.

One of the major growth drivers for pneumatic tube systems industry is the strong research and development in tube systems. HORTIG Rohrpost Gmbh is working on the project called ‘‘Cargo Cap” for transportation of cargo through tubes. Rise in adoption of automated solutions in pharmacies and laboratories, is propelling the pneumatic tube systems market. The system helps in improving productivity, enhanced data quality and reduced cycle time. Industrial factories also uses pneumatic tube systems to quickly deliver parts across large campus.

Usage of pneumatic tube systems in industrial factories helped in increasing the productivity, product quality etc. which results into the growth of pneumatic tube systems market. One of the drawback of pneumatic tubes systems is the damage product caused during transportation especially in medical sector. Blood samples transported in the tubes changes the composition of the blood. However pneumatic tube systems don’t have much of geographical presence in the Asian market thereby creating huge market opportunity.

One of the key trend in the pneumatic tube systems market is the development of automatic pneumatic tube systems. Air-Log International GmbH is working on automatic pneumatic tube systems which is designed for up to 255 zones and 32,000 stations along with digital addressing systems which can meet requirements for medium to large companies’. Moreover manufacturers are now coming up with software for real time tracking data’s, smart paths for increasing systems performance, decrease delivery time and increase safety.