Pneumatic Equipment Market Potential Growth, Share, Demand And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2025

LOS ANGELES, United States: An air blow gun consists of a nozzle, or tip, installed on a compressed air gun or line. On an air gun, the nozzle serves as a quick and efficient tool for light cleaning, drying and blowing off of parts or work areas. On an airline, it can be used to blow out parts or waste, or to dry out parts in an automated manufacturing process.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Air Guns in the regions of North America and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Air Guns. Increasing of industrial machinery expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Air Guns will drive growth in United States and Europe markets.

Globally, the Air Guns industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Air Guns is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like West, Unilife, CeQur, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Air Guns and related services. At the same time, North America, occupied 28.01% sales market share in 2016, is remarkable in the global Air Guns industry because of their market share and technology status of Air Guns.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

The global Pneumatic Equipment market was 310 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 340 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.2% between 2019 and 2025.

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global Pneumatic Equipment market are: Festo, Smc, Metabo, Silvent, Exair, Hazet, Parker, Bahco, Guardair, Jwl, Kitz Micro Filter, Cejn, Coilhose, Sata, Prevost, Aventics, Ningbo Pneumission, Airtx

This report studies the Pneumatic Equipment market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Pneumatic Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Straight Nozzle

Angled Nozzle

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Industrial Machinery

Electronics

Automotive

Others

