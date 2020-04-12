Plum Oil Market Type, Application, Specification and Forecast To 2024

Search4Research.com adds latest research report on “Global Plum Oil Market”, it include and classifies the Global Plum Oil Market in a precise manner to offer detailed insights about the aspects responsible for augmenting as well as future trends and growth prospect details for business development.

Plum Oil, also known as Plum Seed Oil or Plum Kernel Oil is a cold pressed, virgin oil extracted from the seeds or kernels of French Ente plums. Plum Kernel oil has high content of Vitamin E and intoxicating almond scent. This oil possesses revitalizing, hydrating and antioxidant properties which prevents the chances of signs of ageing. It is used for aromatherapy uses and skin care products. The oil is derived by cold pressing the seeds of the fruit Plum which belongs to the genus Prunus and subgenus Prunus. The oil results clear to golden yellow in color. It has mild, sweet, marzipan and nutty aroma with neutral odor. It has high content of Polyunsaturated essential fatty acids such as Oleic acid and Linoleic acid.

This study considers the Plum Oil value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Cold Press

Virgin Method

Segmentation by application:

Cosmetics/ Personal Care

Food

Nutraceuticals/ Pharmaceuticals

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

The Kerfoot Group

Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

Fragrant Earth

Akoma Skincare

Paradigm Science

AllNut

Biocomethic

Avena Herbal Products

Huiles Bertin

Adorable Inc.

Paras Perfumers

Natural Sourcing, LLC

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Plum Oil consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Plum Oil market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Plum Oil manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Plum Oil with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Plum Oil submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

