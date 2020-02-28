Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report 2018-2025

Global Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) market size will reach million US$ by 2025, from million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs).

This industry study presents the global Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders BYD, BMW, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BYD

BMW

GM

Ford

Honda Motor

VOLVO

Mercedes-Benz

Chery

Audi

Toyota Motor

GE

Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Breakdown Data by Type

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles

Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Breakdown Data by Application

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

1.4.3 Plug-In Hybrid Vehicles (PHEVs)

1.4.4 Hybrid Electric Vehicles

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Production 2014-2025

2.2 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Plug-in Electric Vehicles (PEVs) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

