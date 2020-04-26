PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Trend, Analysis & Overview 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global PLM in the Automotive Sector status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PLM in the Automotive Sector development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2017, the global PLM in the Automotive Sector market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Autodesk

Dassault Systemes

PTC

Siemens PLM Software

Ansys

Bentley

3D Systems

Cadence

Cadonix

CD-Adapco

Graebert

Hexagon

IMSI/Design

IronCAD

Mentor Graphics

MSC

Numeca International

Oracle

SAP

Synopsys

Zuken

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

CAD

CFD

cPDM

EDA

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 CAD

1.4.3 CFD

1.4.4 cPDM

1.4.5 EDA

1.4.6 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles

1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size

2.2 PLM in the Automotive Sector Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 PLM in the Automotive Sector Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players PLM in the Automotive Sector Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into PLM in the Automotive Sector Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

