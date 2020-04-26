PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Trend, Analysis & Overview 2019-2025

This report focuses on the global PLM in the Automotive Sector status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PLM in the Automotive Sector development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global PLM in the Automotive Sector market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk
Dassault Systemes
PTC
Siemens PLM Software
Ansys
Bentley
3D Systems
Cadence
Cadonix
CD-Adapco
Graebert
Hexagon
IMSI/Design
IronCAD
Mentor Graphics
MSC
Numeca International
Oracle
SAP
Synopsys
Zuken
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
CAD
CFD
cPDM
EDA
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 CAD
1.4.3 CFD
1.4.4 cPDM
1.4.5 EDA
1.4.6 Other
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Vehicles
1.5.3 Commercial Vehicles
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size
2.2 PLM in the Automotive Sector Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 PLM in the Automotive Sector Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players PLM in the Automotive Sector Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into PLM in the Automotive Sector Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global PLM in the Automotive Sector Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Continued…
