Pleural Effusion Therapeutics – Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results

Pleural effusion is the fluid build-up in the pleural space and is categorized into two types which includes exudate and transudate.

Transudate is usually composed of ultrafiltrates of plasma due to heart failure or cirrhosis; while, exudate is caused by inflammatory conditions. The major causes of pleural effusion are kidney failure, infection, congestive heart failure, malignancy, pulmonary embolism, cirrhosis, hypoalbuminemia and trauma.

The common symptoms associated with the pleural effusion are chest pain, difficulty in breathing, painful breathing, cough, fever and loss of appetite. The standard treatments available for pleural effusion are thoracentesis, surgery, antibiotics and diuretics.

Lung Therapeutics Inc. is in the process of developing LTI-01 as a single chain urokinase plasminogen activator for the treatment of safe clearance of fibrinous scar tissue in patients with loculated pleural effusion. Genelux Corporation is another key player involved in the development of drugs for the management of pleural effusion.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

