Pleural Cavity Drainage Market to Witness Surge in Demand Owing to Rising End-use Adoption by 2028

Extra Fluid Removal and Maintaining Pleural Cavity

The pleural cavity has some amount of pleural fluid that provides friction-less movement between two layers of pleural surface. If the fluid is deposed over the permissible limit, it can lead to medical problems such as chest pain and other inflammations around the surface near to the cavity. The patient pool suffering from excess level of fluid in the cavity is growing. The excess fluid in the cavity can also cause heart failure, cancer and other inflammation. The fluid present in pleural cavity is drained by using drainage system and bottle system. The pleural cavity drainage process is performed in most of the hospitals and also in individual clinics. Pleural cavity drainage is carried out to prevent the chest damage. Both open and closed pleural cavity drainage is performed. In open pleural cavity drainage the connection is established with atmosphere, this system is rarely used except chronic pleural empyema. In closed pleural cavity drainage, the pleural cavity is isolated from atmosphere, and the closed pleural cavity drainage uses the drainage system operated in passive or active system for removing the excess fluid present in pleural cavity.

Innovated Pleural Cavity Drainage System

Pleural cavity drainage is an innovative product for treating excess fluid in the pleural cavity. The closed system is mostly used in the treatment of pleural cavity drainage as the chances of contamination is very less and the fluid is collected in a package which can be easily disposed. The pleural cavity drainage system should be non-allergic, non-toxic and transparent in order to observe the flow and prospect for medical records.

Factors Driving the Pleural Cavity Drainage Market

The global market for pleural cavity drainage is driven by increasing patient pool in different geographical regions and prevalence of lifestyle-related disorders, such as cirrhosis, pneumonia and malfunction, among others. Growing number of diseases is another factor driving the demand for pleural cavity drainage across the globe. Availability of reimbursement policies for pleural cavity drainage is a preliminary factor increasing the penetration of these products in matured markets. However, emerging countries do not have definite reimbursement policies for pleural cavity drainage, which restricts the market growth. Technological advancements to remove the excess fluid by pleural cavity drainage is an important factor fueling the growth of the pleural cavity drainage market.

Pleural Cavity Drainage in Maintaining Fluid Level in Cavity

The market has been covered by puncture pleural cavity drainage, disposable pleural cavity drainage, pneumothorax pleural cavity drainage and catheter pneumothorax pleural cavity drainage segments. Catheter pneumothorax pleural cavity drainage segment holds a large share in the pleural cavity drainage market, this is due to high adoption of the product by healthcare professionals. Moreover, the awareness towards pleural cavity drainage is been created by public and private associations, which lead to strong positioning of these segments in the overall market.

Pleural cavity drainage at hospitals

Hospitals segment holds a strong position in the market as hospitals are present all across the globe. It shares a significant portion of revenue in the overall market. However, ambulatory surgical center and clinics also provide remarkable growth opportunities for the growth of the pleural cavity drainage market. Further, the growing trend for treatment is an approach that would embellish the growth of the pleural cavity drainage market.

Regional Market Outlook

Geographically, the global pleural cavity drainage market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America will continue to dominate the global market due to the availability of advanced technologies and advanced medical infrastructure. Europe is expected to hold second large market share in the global pleural cavity drainage market due to growing adoption of pleural cavity drainage by healthcare professionals. Asia-Pacific shows sluggish growth as the medical infrastructure is developing in most of the countries in the region.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the players identified in the global pleural cavity drainage market are Cook, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smiths Medical, Becton, Dickinson and Company, etc. Majority of pleural cavity drainage are available in hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals which provide full pleural cavity drainage are Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, Massachusetts General Hospital, Apollo Groups of Hospitals, John Hopkins Hospital, McLean Hospital. Usage of pleural cavity drainage varies at the regional level owing to variations in terms of available technologies used in end user level to developed pleural cavity drainage. However, hospitals offer a global opportunity to its manufacturers, as they are present in all across the globe.