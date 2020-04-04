Player Tracking Market to grow at 27.8% CAGR during 2018-2023 | Global Key Players like Catapult, STAT Sports, Zebra Technologies, ChyronHego Corporation, Polar, STATS LLC, JOHAN Sports, Sonda Sports and Others.

The Global Player Tracking Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Player Tracking Market is expected to grow from US$ 2.1 Billion in 2018 to US$ 7.3 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 27.8% during the forecast period. This report spread across 112 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 45 Tables and 26 Figures are now available in this market Research.

Top Vendors in the Player Tracking Market include are Catapult (Australia), STAT Sports (UK), Zebra Technologies (US), ChyronHego Corporation (US), Polar (Finland), STATS LLC (US), JOHAN Sports (Netherlands), Sonda Sports (Poland), Xampion (Finland), Kinexon (Germany), Advanced Sports Analytics (US), Sports Performance Tracking (Australia), Q-Track (US), PlayGineering (Latvia), and Exelio (Italy).

Optical solutions provide real-time live streaming in large areas, such as training field and stadium to monitor game play of all the players on the field/court of play. It helps in tracking player performance using HD cameras, software, and statistical algorithms in real-time. Furthermore, it provides recorded videos to coaches and team management for post-match discussion to understand and device game strategy in preceding matches. It helps in monitoring some of the key features, such as speed, distance run, stamina, acceleration, and team formations through the optical player tracking solutions. Some of the world’s largest sports league, such as Ligue de Football Professional, Series A, Qatar Stars League have installed optical player tracking solutions in their stadiums.

Fitness tracking application is one of the areas where player tracking solution adoption is high. Player tracking devices or solutions are worn on the wrist, chest, or ears, and designed to monitor outdoor activities with accuracy and reliability for fitness application. These solutions are used to track and monitor different sports activities and analyze various fitness-related metrics, such as speed, distance, exhalation, sleeping habits, and pulse rates.

The APAC region comprises key economies such as India, China, Australia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh which organize series of sports leagues, and participate in world sports events featuring cricket, hockey, badminton, athletics, and more. Continuous growth in internet penetration, cloud technology, and smart devices penetration among various sports organizations in the region are driving the adoption of player tracking solutions in the region. Domestic leagues in the region use extensive technology-based wearable and optical devices to track player performance and behavior on the field.

