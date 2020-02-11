Platinum Jewelry Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2019-2025 | Richemont, Signet Jewellers, Swatch Group, & more

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Platinum Jewelry Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.
This research report categorizes the global Platinum Jewelry market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Platinum Jewelry market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The global Platinum Jewelry market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Platinum Jewelry market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Platinum Jewelry in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Platinum Jewelry in these regions.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group
Richemont
Signet Jewellers
Swatch Group
Rajesh Exports
Lao Feng Xiang
Tiffany
Malabar Gold and Diamonds
LVMH Moet Hennessy
Shanghai Yuyuan
Daniel Swarovski Corporation
Chow Sang Sang
Luk Fook
Pandora
Titan
Stuller
Gitanjali Gems
Kingold Jewelry
Mingr
Graff Diamond
Caibai Jewelry
Damas International
Cuihua Gold
TSL Jewelry
CHJ
Chopard
Asian Star Company
Market size by Product
Necklaces
Earrings
Bracelets & Rings
Others
Market size by End User
Collections
Wedding
Festive blessing
Fashion
Others
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Platinum Jewelry market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Platinum Jewelry market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Platinum Jewelry companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Platinum Jewelry submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Platinum Jewelry are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Platinum Jewelry market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Platinum Jewelry Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Necklaces
1.4.3 Earrings
1.4.4 Bracelets & Rings
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Collections
1.5.3 Wedding
1.5.4 Festive blessing
1.5.5 Fashion
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Market Size
2.1.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Platinum Jewelry Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Platinum Jewelry Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Platinum Jewelry Revenue by Regions
3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
3.1 Platinum Jewelry Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Platinum Jewelry Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Platinum Jewelry Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1.3 Global Platinum Jewelry Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Platinum Jewelry Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Platinum Jewelry Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Platinum Jewelry Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.3 Platinum Jewelry Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Platinum Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Platinum Jewelry Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Platinum Jewelry Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Platinum Jewelry Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Product
4.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Sales by Product
4.2 Global Platinum Jewelry Revenue by Product
4.3 Platinum Jewelry Price by Product
5 Breakdown Data by End User
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Platinum Jewelry Breakdown Data by End User
6 North America
6.1 North America Platinum Jewelry by Countries
6.1.1 North America Platinum Jewelry Sales by Countries
6.1.2 North America Platinum Jewelry Revenue by Countries
6.1.3 United States
6.1.4 Canada
6.1.5 Mexico
6.2 North America Platinum Jewelry by Product
6.3 North America Platinum Jewelry by End User
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Platinum Jewelry by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Platinum Jewelry Sales by Countries
7.1.2 Europe Platinum Jewelry Revenue by Countries
7.1.3 Germany
7.1.4 France
7.1.5 UK
7.1.6 Italy
7.1.7 Russia
7.2 Europe Platinum Jewelry by Product
7.3 Europe Platinum Jewelry by End User
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Platinum Jewelry by Countries
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Platinum Jewelry Sales by Countries
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Platinum Jewelry Revenue by Countries
8.1.3 China
8.1.4 Japan
8.1.5 Korea
8.1.6 India
8.1.7 Australia
8.1.8 Indonesia
8.1.9 Malaysia
8.1.10 Philippines
8.1.11 Thailand
8.1.12 Vietnam
8.1.13 Singapore
8.2 Asia Pacific Platinum Jewelry by Product
8.3 Asia Pacific Platinum Jewelry by End User
9 Central & South America
9.1 Central & South America Platinum Jewelry by Countries
9.1.1 Central & South America Platinum Jewelry Sales by Countries
9.1.2 Central & South America Platinum Jewelry Revenue by Countries
9.1.3 Brazil
9.2 Central & South America Platinum Jewelry by Product
9.3 Central & South America Platinum Jewelry by End User
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Platinum Jewelry by Countries
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Platinum Jewelry Sales by Countries
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Platinum Jewelry Revenue by Countries
10.1.3 GCC Countries
10.1.4 Turkey
10.1.5 Egypt
10.1.6 South Africa
10.2 Middle East and Africa Platinum Jewelry by Product
10.3 Middle East and Africa Platinum Jewelry by End User
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group
11.1.1 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.1.5 Chow Tai Fook Jewelry Group Recent Development
11.2 Richemont
11.2.1 Richemont Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Richemont Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Richemont Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.2.5 Richemont Recent Development
11.3 Signet Jewellers
11.3.1 Signet Jewellers Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Signet Jewellers Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Signet Jewellers Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.3.5 Signet Jewellers Recent Development
11.4 Swatch Group
11.4.1 Swatch Group Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Swatch Group Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Swatch Group Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.4.5 Swatch Group Recent Development
11.5 Rajesh Exports
11.5.1 Rajesh Exports Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Rajesh Exports Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Rajesh Exports Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.5.5 Rajesh Exports Recent Development
11.6 Lao Feng Xiang
11.6.1 Lao Feng Xiang Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Lao Feng Xiang Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Lao Feng Xiang Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.6.5 Lao Feng Xiang Recent Development
11.7 Tiffany
11.7.1 Tiffany Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Tiffany Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Tiffany Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.7.5 Tiffany Recent Development
11.8 Malabar Gold and Diamonds
11.8.1 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.8.5 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Recent Development
11.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy
11.9.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Company Details
11.9.2 Company Business Overview
11.9.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.9.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.9.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Recent Development
11.10 Shanghai Yuyuan
11.10.1 Shanghai Yuyuan Company Details
11.10.2 Company Business Overview
11.10.3 Shanghai Yuyuan Platinum Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.10.4 Shanghai Yuyuan Platinum Jewelry Products Offered
11.10.5 Shanghai Yuyuan Recent Development
11.11 Daniel Swarovski Corporation
11.12 Chow Sang Sang
11.13 Luk Fook
11.14 Pandora
11.15 Titan
11.16 Stuller
11.17 Gitanjali Gems
11.18 Kingold Jewelry
11.19 Mingr
11.20 Graff Diamond
11.21 Caibai Jewelry
11.22 Damas International
11.23 Cuihua Gold
11.24 TSL Jewelry
11.25 CHJ
11.26 Chopard
11.27 Asian Star Company
12 Future Forecast
12.1 Platinum Jewelry Market Forecast by Regions
12.1.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.1.2 Global Platinum Jewelry Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
12.2 Platinum Jewelry Market Forecast by Product
12.2.1 Global Platinum Jewelry Sales Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.2.2 Global Platinum Jewelry Revenue Forecast by Product 2019-2025
12.3 Platinum Jewelry Market Forecast by End User
12.4 North America Platinum Jewelry Forecast
12.5 Europe Platinum Jewelry Forecast
12.6 Asia Pacific Platinum Jewelry Forecast
12.7 Central & South America Platinum Jewelry Forecast
12.8 Middle East and Africa Platinum Jewelry Forecast
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Macroscopic Indicators
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Platinum Jewelry Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
