Platform as a Service Market – Advantage of High Efficiency Attracts Consumers

‘Platform as a Service’ (PaaS) is a segment of the cloud computing services. In PaaS, customers are provided with a computing platform and a stack of solutions or tools to further develop applications. When coupled with IaaS and SaaS, it is a cloud computing service model. PaaS aids the deployment of applications or services without the complexity of provisioning hosting capabilities and the cost of managing and buying the underlying software and hardware. Thus, PaaS provides low initial cost, resource sharing, incremental cost with growth in your service usage, management services, automated deployment, reuse, and life-cycle management. All these benefits make PaaS an ideal solution for service and application development.
The flexibility, agility, scalability and efficiency offered by PaaS solutions are key factors which attract the small, medium as well as large enterprises to switch to PaaS solutions. In addition, the rising focus of enterprises in reducing capital expenditure (CAPEX) and diverting the spending to operational expenditure (OPEX) can also be served by PaaS solutions. The global PaaS market is expected to reach a market size of USD 7.98 billion by 2020. Furthermore, the pay-per-use features offered by PaaS coupled with high efficiency of PaaS solutions is another major factor fueling the global PaaS market. However, high fragmentation of market at regional levels hinders the market growth.
In addition, the global PaaS market is still characterized by low adoption across the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), predominantly due to low awareness about benefits of PaaS. The key vendors of PaaS profiled in this report include Salesforce.com, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corp., and IBM Corp., among others. The significant opportunity for the key vendors lies in providing BPaaS and Open PaaS solutions to their clientele, thereby bolstering PaaS adoption rate.
The high efficiency, scalability, agility, and pay-per-use features offered by the public PaaS model led to the segments’ dominance in 2013. The expected monetizing of public PaaS functionalities owing to the rapid advances taking place in the mobile, social, and real-time applications sector is a factor which will sustain the segments dominance during the forecast period 2014 to 2020.
Furthermore, private PaaS model is analyzed to be the most attractive segment growing at rates faster than both the public and hybrid PaaS models. This is a result of the growing adoption of private PaaS by enterprises in order to minimize business and technical risks, efficiently govern their platforms, and reduce infrastructure complexity.
Application Infrastructure and Middleware (AIM) segment is vital technology for business applications, which are either deployed on-premise or off-premise. In 2013, the AIM segment led the global PaaS market. Thus, the PaaS vendors are looking forward to provide AIM solutions to their clientele, to strengthen their footprints in the PaaS market. Furthermore, the large scale adoption of SaaS is further expected to fuel the adoption of PaaS for customization, extension, and integration and deployment of the cloud-based applications.